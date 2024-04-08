10 Facts About Purple Sweet Potatoes You Should Know

It's easy to get caught up in a cycle of eating the same thing week after week, but nothing cures boredom better than trying something new, especially when it comes to food. Next time you're feeling unenthused about the vegetables in your pantry or fridge, look for options outside of tried-and-true carrots, broccoli, and spinach. When your next bout of vegetable apathy hits, and you're strolling through the produce section at your grocery store feeling uninspired, don't be afraid to add a less conventional vegetable, like purple sweet potatoes, to your shopping cart.

Purple sweet potatoes have become more popular in recent years, captivating home cooks and chefs alike. If you're in a vegetable rut, purple sweet potatoes are the vegetable for you. They're nutritious and becoming more widely available, making it a lot easier to eat the rainbow.

Purple sweet potatoes are a root vegetable known for their distinctive bright purple skin and flesh. Not to be confused with Murasaki sweet potatoes, also known as Japanese sweet potatoes, which have purple skin but a muted, off-white flesh, purple sweet potatoes are purple inside and out. Their vibrant purple flesh is all-natural, no genetic modification required, and purple sweet potatoes are good for you, boasting a variety of nutrition and health benefits.