Add Ube To Your Sweet Potato Pie For A Pop Of Purple

Classic holiday dishes are classics for a reason. However, having the same iterations of dishes year after year can start to become boring. Consider changing up one of your holiday classics this year with a simple ingredient swap. You can give your sweet potato pies a colorful twist by swapping out regular sweet potatoes for ube: purple sweet potatoes popular in Filipino cooking. These colorful root vegetables still have a light sweetness and a similar texture to American sweet potatoes when cooked. But, unlike American sweet potatoes, ube has a brilliant dark-purple color that will make any pie made with it a guaranteed show-stopper.

You can swap out the traditional sweet potatoes for ube in this simple sweet potato pie recipe for an easy rendition. The recipe calls for two cups of sweet potato puree, and it's easy to make your ube puree at home. Simply cook your ube in an oven or air fryer until the entire potato is tender and soft. After they have cooked, let them cool and remove the skins. You can then puree the ube till it reaches a smooth consistency. From there you can make the ingredient swap in the recipe and follow the instructions as normal. You'll be able to tell when your ube pie has finished cooking when the crust is golden brown and the filling has become firm in the center. You'll then need to let the pie cool completely before serving.