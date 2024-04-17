14 Ingredients For Elevated Grits, According To A Chef

Most back-of-the-box grits recipes will tell you to use water. However, using stock instead of water can elevate the flavor profile and add depth to your grits in more ways than one. Whether it's chicken, vegetable, pork, or beef, stock contains various seasonings and aromatics that infuse the grits with rich flavors and enhance their taste. If you're using an animal-based stock, you'll also find natural gelatin and umami from the meat and the bones, which will help elevate the flavors. The gelatin helps thicken the mix and gives it more body. Just make sure you use homemade stock — not the boxed stuff, which has virtually no flavor or gelatin.

Bone broth, which has received a ton of hype in recent years, is also a great addition to your grits. Both bone broths and stocks are full of nutrients and minerals, but the former is cooked longer, so there is more time to extract the collagen from the bones. You can use both interchangeably in your recipe.

The stock you use can be tailored to the flavor you're going for in your grits. Whipping up some shrimp and grits? Buy shell-on shrimp and reserve the shells and tails to steep in the water and make shrimp stock. Now, you've got some extra shrimpy grits.