10 Summertime Grilling Tips From Top Chef Champ Buddha Lo

The season of outdoor cooking is here, and like a jump scare, it appeared from absolutely nowhere. Summer arrived so quickly that some of us didn't even have time to blow the dust off of our grill covers.

Open up social media at this time of year, and you're bound to see a friend or two throwing back a grill lid. Maybe "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince is playing in the background. Because FOMO is a thing, it's understandable if you feel compelled to rush to the grocery store for some hot dogs, burgers, and chicken to toss on your grill. You'll throw them on the fire like every year, and during that first barbecue, the meaty treats will taste like a day at the lake or watching fireflies at sunset. But by the third, fourth, or fifth barbecue of the year, those flavors begin to get tired. Summer used to be exciting, but now you're in a rut, and cooking outside just seems more hassle than it's worth.

As the first and only two-time "Top Chef" winner, Buddha Lo has publicly proven his cooking skills many times over. Had he never appeared on the show, his professional experience would have still convinced us that he's someone we can turn to for cooking advice. Case in point, Lo recently filled us in on some of his favorite summer grilling tips, from the tools every cook needs to flavors they should introduce over their flames.