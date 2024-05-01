9 Tips And Tricks For Using A Blackstone Griddle, According To A Trained Chef

Blackstone griddles are versatile outdoor cooking appliances that feature a large, flat cooking surface heated by propane or natural gas. They are popular for their ability to cook a wide range of foods, from breakfast staples like pancakes and bacon to dinner favorites like steaks, smash burgers, stir-fries, and vegetables. Blackstone griddles are known for even heat distribution, making them ideal for achieving perfect sears. They've become so popular in recent years that they're TikTok famous, and even chefs have joined the Blackstone bandwagon.

Michigan-based Chef Sherry Ronning is one such Blackstone devotee. "I fell in love with griddle cooking after buying the 36-inch Blackstone griddle for my husband," she tells Tasting Table. "I cooked on it way more than he did." She loved the griddle so much, in fact, that she built a business around it. When looking for tips and tricks to using a Blackstone, Ronning is clearly a good source to turn to.

"Teaching others about cooking on a Blackstone griddle is a passion of mine," Ronning says. She shares her griddle recipes on her website, From Michigan to the Table, and also teaches students how to cook on and care for their Blackstone griddles with her My Griddle Secrets online griddle cooking course. It's worthwhile advice: Griddle cooking gives users commercial kitchen options at home in terms of space and the ability to cook multiple things at once with different cooking zones and temperatures.