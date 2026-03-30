3-Ingredient Homemade Matcha Lemonade Recipe

An iced matcha lemonade is a delicious hybrid between a straight lemonade and a hot matcha tea. The result is a refreshing beverage that's perfect for warm weather. Matcha is a powder made from finely ground Japanese green tea leaves. It has a vibrant green color and is full of healthful antioxidants. Adding matcha makes this drink an upgrade on pure lemonade that's more energizing, but the effect is much subtler than the rush you get from downing a heavily caffeinated coffee drink.

Fans of the Starbucks version were disappointed when Starbucks cut iced matcha lemonade from the menu in the spring of 2025. Luckily, you don't need Starbucks, because you can make an easy homemade version in minutes with just three ingredients — matcha powder, a lemon, and maple syrup (along with water). Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe that guides you through making a drink with freshly-squeezed lemonade and natural sweetener, and you can use the quality of matcha powder you prefer, so it definitely wins on taste and healthfulness compared to a big chain's version.

It's beautiful to look at, too, with a gradient running from green to yellow, although we recommend stirring it before sipping for the best flavor. Most of the recorded prep time is waiting for the tea to cool, but you can put it in the freezer to speed that up if you want. If you're a fan of matcha tea and lemonade, you may like them even more together.