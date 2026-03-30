3-Ingredient Homemade Matcha Lemonade Recipe
An iced matcha lemonade is a delicious hybrid between a straight lemonade and a hot matcha tea. The result is a refreshing beverage that's perfect for warm weather. Matcha is a powder made from finely ground Japanese green tea leaves. It has a vibrant green color and is full of healthful antioxidants. Adding matcha makes this drink an upgrade on pure lemonade that's more energizing, but the effect is much subtler than the rush you get from downing a heavily caffeinated coffee drink.
Fans of the Starbucks version were disappointed when Starbucks cut iced matcha lemonade from the menu in the spring of 2025. Luckily, you don't need Starbucks, because you can make an easy homemade version in minutes with just three ingredients — matcha powder, a lemon, and maple syrup (along with water). Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe that guides you through making a drink with freshly-squeezed lemonade and natural sweetener, and you can use the quality of matcha powder you prefer, so it definitely wins on taste and healthfulness compared to a big chain's version.
It's beautiful to look at, too, with a gradient running from green to yellow, although we recommend stirring it before sipping for the best flavor. Most of the recorded prep time is waiting for the tea to cool, but you can put it in the freezer to speed that up if you want. If you're a fan of matcha tea and lemonade, you may like them even more together.
Gather your matcha lemonade ingredients
You only need three ingredients for this recipe, and they are matcha powder, a large lemon, and maple syrup. If you can't find a large lemon, grab two of them to ensure you'll get enough lemon juice out of them. You'll also need water. Half of the water should be cold because it will be mixed with the lemon juice to make lemonade.
Step 1: Heat the water
Heat ½ cup of water in a small saucepan until hot but not boiling, about 170 F.
Step 2: Start making the matcha tea
Place the matcha powder in a heat-proof bowl and pour in the hot water.
Step 3: Finish making the matcha tea
Whisk energetically for about 60 seconds until the mixture is frothy and the powder is completely dissolved. Set aside to cool completely.
Step 4: Cut the lemon
Cut the lemon in half.
Step 5: Cut a slice of lemon
Cut a round slice about ¼-inch thick from the open end of one of the lemon halves. Set the slice aside for garnish.
Step 6: Juice the lemon
Juice the lemon halves using a citrus press. If there's more than ¼ cup of juice, reserve the extra for another use.
Step 7: Make the lemonade
Pour the lemon juice into a tall 12-ounce glass, add ½ cup cold water and maple syrup, and stir to combine.
Step 8: Add ice
Add ice cubes to the glass.
Step 9: Pour in the matcha tea
For a layered effect, pour the matcha tea into the glass very slowly.
Step 10: Serve the matcha lemonade
Garnish the matcha lemonade with the reserved lemon slice and stir before serving. Add more sweetener to taste if desired.
What can I serve with matcha lemonade?
3-Ingredient Homemade Matcha Lemonade Recipe
As beautiful as it is refreshing, our healthful, vibrantly green 3-ingredient matcha lemonade might become your new favorite summertime sipper.
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon matcha powder
- 1 large lemon
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or to taste
Directions
- Heat ½ cup of water in a small saucepan until hot but not boiling, about 170 F.
- Place the matcha powder in a heat-proof bowl and pour in the hot water.
- Whisk energetically for about 60 seconds until the mixture is frothy and the powder is completely dissolved. Set aside to cool completely.
- Cut the lemon in half.
- Cut a round slice about ¼-inch thick from the open end of one of the lemon halves. Set the slice aside for garnish.
- Juice the lemon halves using a citrus press. If there’s more than ¼ cup of juice, reserve the extra for another use.
- Pour the lemon juice into a tall 12-ounce glass, add ½ cup cold water and maple syrup, and stir to combine.
- Add ice cubes to the glass.
- For a layered effect, pour the matcha tea into the glass very slowly.
- Garnish the matcha lemonade with the reserved lemon slice and stir before serving. Add more sweetener to taste if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|84
|Total Fat
|0.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|14.8 g
|Sodium
|5.0 mg
|Protein
|1.3 g
How can I customize this matcha lemonade?
One way you can customize this matcha lemonade is by switching up the sweetener. The recipe uses maple syrup, but feel free to use your favorite kind. Liquid sweeteners work best because they mix easily with cold water. Instead of maple syrup, you could use honey, agave nectar, date syrup, or simple syrup. If you're going to use regular granulated sugar, make the lemonade ahead and give the sugar time to dissolve, then add ice and the matcha tea before serving. For best results, though, we don't recommend making the tea ahead, and definitely don't try to save time by adding the matcha powder directly to the cold lemonade, or it will clump. This drink recipe is minimally sweetened as written, so just add more to taste if needed.
Freshly-squeezed lemon juice gives this drink the best and freshest flavor. You just can't get that from store-bought lemon juice. However, in a pinch, you can use prepared lemon juice — or even lemonade — purchased from the store.
You can even customize this matcha lemonade by adding a new flavor. For example, you can crush berries like blueberries or strawberries and add them to the drink for a fun and fruity touch. Or, substitute coconut milk for a thicker, creamier version with a mild coconut flavor. Finally, adding fresh mint leaves puts a refreshing minty spin on the drink.
What are the grades of matcha tea and which one is best for this drink?
There are different grades of matcha tea powder, and they have different uses, tastes, and price tags. The highest grade is known as ceremonial grade matcha. This tea has the most delicate and sweet flavor and the brightest green color. It's made from the very first, or youngest, leaves of the plant picked by hand. This tea is meant for tea ceremonies and for enjoying its delicate flavor on its own, with just hot water.
The lowest grade is culinary grade matcha, which is often used in baking. Culinary-grade matcha has a bolder, more bitter flavor, as it's made from older leaves. The color, while green, is less vibrant, and the grind is a little more coarse than the super fine grind of ceremonial grade matcha. Despite the more bitter flavor, this kind of matcha is often used in creative recipes for sweets like cupcakes and brownies, which end up plenty sweet on their own.
In the middle is the grade that may be called premium, or daily grade. It's great for daily use because it's not as expensive as ceremonial grade, and it's less bitter than culinary grade. It's a good choice for drinks made with milk instead of just hot water.