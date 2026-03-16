Iced Ube Matcha Coconut Latte Recipe

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Ube is a yam native to the Philippines with brown, bark-like skin and purple flesh. Ube is not the same as sweet potato, although some sweet potato varieties can be purple. While it's a common ingredient in Filipino cuisine, it's become popular in some trending dishes in the U.S. We're not talking about side dishes like roasted yams but rather purple-hued ube brownies, ice cream, and drinks.

Many foods or drinks made with ube are quite beautiful, as they take advantage of the tuber's vibrant and unique color. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for an iced ube matcha coconut latte featuring not just the purple hue of ube but the bright green of matcha as well. This is a striking drink, as the purple and green liquids stay in separate layers. The trick is to pour cooled matcha tea very slowly over the ube layer that's already in the glass. The purple layer also includes coconut milk and maple syrup for a creamy and sweet result. You'll want to stir the drink before serving, though, so it tastes harmonious. The final taste is delicious and balanced, with the right amount of coconut and a pop of caffeine from the matcha to give you extra energy for your day.