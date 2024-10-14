Ube Extract Vs Powder: What's The Difference?

Although ube (pronounced ooo-beh) has been an integral part of Filipino cuisine for at least 400 years, the vibrant root vegetable has really taken off in the past few years as a trendy ingredient in the U.S. You can now find everything from ube-flavored pretzels at Trader Joe's to donuts and cookies made with the bright purple yam at mainstream coffee shops. But if you want to try recreating some of these treats at home, incorporating ube into your baked goods and beverages is a great place to start.

However, you don't have to track down fresh ube (which can be tough to do outside of its native Southeast Asia) every time you want a dessert or latte made with its unique flavor and color. You have a few other options, mainly buying either an extract or powder that uses its essence. However, these two ingredients aren't completely interchangeable. Since baking is such an exact process, you'll want to have a good understanding of the differences between ube extract and ube powder before getting started. Not only are they made differently, but you'll want to deploy each one in a certain way, and only in specific treats.