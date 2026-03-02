Fudgy Ube Brownies Recipe

Whether you like them chewy, fudgy, or cakey, you might agree that there's no sweet treat better than a freshly-baked brownie. A perfectly simple dessert that is known to please just about everyone, brownies are the ideal potluck item to bring to a social gathering or to a school class party. Of course, there are many variations, and these fudgy ube brownies might just take the cake for the most beautifully colorful. They boast a vibrant purple hue from a Filipino ingredient called ube halaya, which is actually made from a purple yam. Aside from being remarkably eye-catching, these brownies happen to be delicious: rich and chewy, with a satisfying fudgy texture. Melted butter and white chocolate create a brownie base with 2 types of sugar to add caramelized sweetness.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I am a huge fan of purple yams, and love the color they add when baking with them. The use of both ube jam and ube extract makes the color showstopping, and will definitely grab the attention of everyone around. Like all brownies, they are easy to make even for the novice cook."