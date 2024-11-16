Quinoa Cacao Brownies Recipe

When your sweet tooth strikes but you're committed to staying true to your health goals, whip up a batch of these quinoa cacao brownies and say hello to your new favorite sweet treat. These brownies are chewy and moist and have a natural sweetness from the ripe bananas and maple syrup. They get their chocolate flavor from cacao powder, the raw form of chocolate, which is complemented by creamy and nutty almond butter. The quinoa adds a delicious, crunchy element to each bite.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I try to avoid adding refined sugar to recipes and instead lean on natural forms of sweetness. When bananas are brown and spotted, they are at their peak of sweetness and do a fantastic job of replacing sugar in baked goods. Adding the caramelized flavor of maple syrup is the icing on the cake, so to speak!" Grab your apron and food processor — it's baking time.