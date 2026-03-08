Ultra Deluxe Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit Recipe

There are good breakfast sandwiches, and then there are great breakfast sandwiches. What separates the two is more than ingredients alone, although a particularly luxurious ingredient can go a long way — it's more about how each ingredient is used. An egg, for example, can be fried and slid between toasted hamburger buns for a gooey, runny egg sandwich, or it can be transformed into a delicate, fluffy patty that holds a stack of meaty sausage or a pile of crispy bacon strips. Believe it or not, even bacon can be elevated into tender lardons, which are thicker, crunchier, and more savory than their thin-cut cousins.

Some days call for good (or even half-decent) egg sandwiches, but others, when you have a full pot of coffee and a morning free from work, are better outfitted with ultra deluxe bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwiches. Each component of this luxurious breakfast sandwich is intentionally crafted, but not difficult to make — with some patience, the sandwiches come together easily. Fresh, aromatic biscuits, fluffy eggs, pork belly lardons, and plenty of melty cheese, all made from the comfort of home? That's the definition of luxury.