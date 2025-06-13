Our Japanese Egg Sandwich Recipe Is A Balance Of Sweet And Savory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are nearly countless variations of egg salad sandwiches out there, and a tamago sando is one that's particularly popular in Japan, especially in convenience stores like 7-11. This simple sandwich is made from creamy egg salad on soft and fluffy shokupan bread, a Japanese milky white bread. The egg salad's flavor is enhanced with Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise and an optional pinch of sugar, and the bread provides a subtly sweet, milky flavor and an irresistibly soft, light texture, like a pillow, which is enhanced when the crusts are cut off.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Japanese egg sandwich that's creamy and delicious. Following the Japanese tradition, this recipe uses Kewpie mayonnaise, which is slightly tangy and has a richer flavor and darker color because it's made from egg yolks, and the bread is buttered first for extra flavor. Sweetness comes from the bread and (optional) sugar in the egg salad, so the result is a delectable balance of creamy richness and sweet and savory notes. While the eggs in the egg salad are hard boiled, a semi-soft boiled egg is used for garnish in this recipe, and it's revealed when the sandwich is sliced in half and served for an extra special display.