Here's The Difference Between Bacon And Pork Belly

If you've ever spotted slices of pork belly at the market or perhaps at a Korean barbeque restaurant and mistaken them for bacon, you were not far off. In fact, anatomically, you were right on target because most bacon is prepared from the cut of meat known as pork belly. This cut is notable for having a small amount of meat layered with fat and connective tissue, sometimes with the skin attached. It's a delicious specialty meat with luscious, tender texture when cooked properly.

Advertisement

Pork belly becomes transformed into bacon through a process known as curing, which involves salt and seasonings. American-style bacon is also sometimes smoked. Salting pork belly is an ancient preservation technique that can be traced back to China and has been adapted to include western flavor profiles. You'll see some other cuts of pork around the world also called bacon, notably in Ireland and Canada, where bacon is created from meaty cuts of pork that's also cured for longevity.