Twice-Cooked Pork Belly Stir-Fry Recipe

When you get a craving for stir-fry, it is perfectly reasonable to reach for the menu of your preferred takeout vendor. Or, depending on the day, you might leave the couch and visit your favorite local Asian restaurant. A well made stir-fry is a thing of beauty — crunchy, seared vegetables and tender meat are tossed with chewy, perfectly cooked noodles in a mouthwatering sauce and served fresh and piping hot from the pan. While it can be hard to replicate the professional restaurant experience, throwing together a delicious stir-fry is easier than it may seem, even if you don't have a wok at home.

This twice-cooked pork belly stir-fry, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, will give you that restaurant experience from the comfort of your own house. Crispy chunks of pork belly are combined with noodles and veggies, and it's all served in a slightly sweet teriyaki sauce, giving you a decadently rich dinner option. Ready to eat in around half an hour, the time it will take you to prepare and cook this recipe is likely equivalent to the time it would likely take for your takeout to be delivered. Sure, it may require a little more work than making a phone call, but you'll get to enjoy your meal fresh and your vegetables still crunchy instead of receiving a soft and soggy dish in a delivery container. We think that is a definite win.