The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Braising Pork Belly

Like with so many recipes, braising a perfect, melt-in-your-mouth cut of pork belly comes down to timing. Each cut of meat acts a little differently in the braise. Pork belly comes from, you guessed it, the underside of a pig and is packed with delicious fat. However, if you don't braise your pork belly properly, the fat will either turn into a chewy mess or disintegrate too quickly, leaving you with a dried-out, tough puck of pig. We talked to Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, to get his insights into common braising mistakes and how to avoid them.

According to Parente, "A common mistake is not cooking it long enough. You should check if the meat is done throughout the cooking process, and you'll know the pork belly is finished when it's fork tender, which should feel like running a knife through warm butter." He went on to add, "Another mistake is braising it too fast at too high a temperature, which can make the meat tough." Low and slow has always been the key to braising — while you can remedy an under-cooked cut of meat with a little more heat, you can't fix something that's been braised to death.