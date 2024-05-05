9 Essential Tips You Need When Braising Meat

Braising meat is an excellent way to feed a crowd without spending a fortune. Not only that, but it's a great option for turning tough, inexpensive cuts of meat into dinner party-worthy dishes. A culinary technique that dates back more than 300,000 years, braising remains a popular choice for cooks. The cooking method combines wet and dry heat to cook large pieces of meat over several hours, transforming even the toughest cuts into succulent, melt-in-your-mouth morsels of savory goodness.

There are three basic steps to the braising process: seasoning your meat well to ensure maximum flavor, searing it to develop a crisp, brown skin, and then cooking it in a flavorful liquid until it's fork-tender. The result is fall-off-the-bone meat that's moist and full of flavor. You can even prepare a hearty and filling dish — complete with vegetables — in a single pot with this cooking method.

For years, I taught a cooking class series of basic culinary techniques, including lessons on braising (which was hands down the most delicious week). Simply put, if you're able to master this cooking technique, there are virtually no limits on how or when to use it — and you'll find you can braise just about everything. Whether your potential menu includes chicken, beef, or other meats altogether, here are some essential tips you need when braising meat.