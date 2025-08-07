The Egg Mistake That's Making Your Cheesecake Grainy (And How To Fix It)

Cheesecake is meant to be a relatively easy dessert to whip up. The ingredients are common, there are endless recipes to follow, and there's even an entire restaurant chain dedicated to it (looking at you, Cheesecake Factory). But you can run into problems when baking. A big one when it comes to cheesecake is a grainy texture. If this has been happening to you, don't get frustrated; it's simply down to the eggs in the mix overcooking. Thankfully, there's an easy fix.

When eggs cook for too long, their proteins start to contract and tangle together. As the proteins continue to tighten, they expel moisture. This can cause your cheesecake mixture to leak from the pan and turn sandlike (and it explains cracking). The first port of call for preventing it is to make sure you're using a water bath, or bain-marie. A bain-marie helps control the internal temperature of the cheesecake, ensuring it heats slowly and evenly. To create a water bath, just wrap the outside of the cheesecake pan tightly with foil and place it in a larger dish of water. You want the water to come up at least to the halfway mark of the cheesecake pan.