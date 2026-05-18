We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pasta salad is a summertime must, and even better yet when when you can incorporate grilled elements for a perfectly seasonal touch. In this summer orzo pasta salad recipe, brought to us by developer Miriam Hahn, charring the veggies to get them smoky and caramelized takes the traditional side dish to new levels of deliciousness. We're starting with tender zucchini spears and corn cobs, cooked on a stovetop grill pan or on an outdoor grill, and letting each side brown up and rotate to bring out the veggies' natural sweetness and smoky depth. Pairing the veggies with tender orzo, juicy grape tomatoes, salty feta, sharp red onion, and fresh basil delivers the best of the summer season, all packed into one cohesive pasta salad. The dressing is a simple lemon vinaigrette with crushed garlic and Dijon mustard to brighten things up with bold flavor, and it comes together easily with a whisk.

"This is my summer go-to pasta salad that everyone loves," Hahn shares. "It is perfect to bring to a potluck because it travels well, and is always the first dish to disappear." As an added convenience bonus, you can easily prepare the pasta salad and dressing ahead of time and then dress the salad right before serving.