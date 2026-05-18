Summer Orzo Pasta Salad Recipe
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Pasta salad is a summertime must, and even better yet when when you can incorporate grilled elements for a perfectly seasonal touch. In this summer orzo pasta salad recipe, brought to us by developer Miriam Hahn, charring the veggies to get them smoky and caramelized takes the traditional side dish to new levels of deliciousness. We're starting with tender zucchini spears and corn cobs, cooked on a stovetop grill pan or on an outdoor grill, and letting each side brown up and rotate to bring out the veggies' natural sweetness and smoky depth. Pairing the veggies with tender orzo, juicy grape tomatoes, salty feta, sharp red onion, and fresh basil delivers the best of the summer season, all packed into one cohesive pasta salad. The dressing is a simple lemon vinaigrette with crushed garlic and Dijon mustard to brighten things up with bold flavor, and it comes together easily with a whisk.
"This is my summer go-to pasta salad that everyone loves," Hahn shares. "It is perfect to bring to a potluck because it travels well, and is always the first dish to disappear." As an added convenience bonus, you can easily prepare the pasta salad and dressing ahead of time and then dress the salad right before serving.
Gather the ingredients for summer orzo pasta salad
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab zucchini, corn on the cob, grape tomatoes, red onion, basil, garlic, and a lemon. Stop by the dry goods area and pick up some orzo pasta, then head to the dairy case and select feta cheese. Check your pantry for avocado oil, olive oil, grainy Dijon mustard, white wine vinegar, maple syrup, salt, and pepper. We are using two types of oil in this recipe because avocado oil has a high smoke point, and is ideal for charring the veggies, while olive oil is best suited for the dressing.
Step 1: Bring water to a boil
Bring a pot of water to a boil.
Step 2: Add oil to grill pan
While the water comes to a boil, add 1 tablespoon of avocado oil to a cast iron skillet, grill pan, or brush onto grill grates and bring heat to medium-high.
Step 3: Cook the zucchini
Add the zucchini spears and grill for 3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan and set aside.
Step 4: Cook the orzo
Once the water is boiling, add the orzo and cook according to the box instructions, then drain and set aside.
Step 5: Cook the corn
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon avocado oil the skillet or grill pan and add the corn cobs. Cook for about 15 minutes, rotating sides.
Step 6: Cut the zucchini
Cut the zucchini into small pieces.
Step 7: Cut the corn kernels off cobs
Cut the kernels off of the corn cobs.
Step 8: Add salad ingredients to bowl
Add the cooked orzo, zucchini, corn kernels, tomatoes, red onion, basil, and feta to a large bowl.
Step 9: Make the dressing
Make the dressing by combining the olive oil, crushed garlic, Dijon, vinegar, lemon juice, maple syrup, salt, and pepper.
Step 10: Dress and serve the orzo pasta salad
Pour the dressing over the salad, toss to combine, and serve.
What to serve with summer orzo pasta salad
Summer Orzo Pasta Salad Recipe
This summer orzo pasta salad recipe features grilled zucchini and corn, juicy grape tomatoes, tangy feta cheese, and a bright white wine vinaigrette.
Ingredients
- 1 cup orzo
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 3 medium zucchini, cut into spears
- 2 corn cobs
- 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
- ¼ cup sliced red onion
- ¼ cup fresh basil
- ½ cup feta cheese
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- 2 tablespoons grainy Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Bring a pot of water to a boil.
- While the water comes to a boil, add 1 tablespoon of avocado oil to a cast iron skillet, grill pan, or brush onto grill grates and bring heat to medium-high.
- Add the zucchini spears and grill for 3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Once the water is boiling, add the orzo and cook according to the box instructions, then drain and set aside.
- Add the remaining 1 tablespoon avocado oil the skillet or grill pan and add the corn cobs. Cook for about 15 minutes, rotating sides.
- Cut the zucchini into small pieces.
- Cut the kernels off of the corn cobs.
- Add the cooked orzo, zucchini, corn kernels, tomatoes, red onion, basil, and feta to a large bowl.
- Make the dressing by combining the olive oil, crushed garlic, Dijon, vinegar, lemon juice, maple syrup, salt, and pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the salad, toss to combine, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|315
|Total Fat
|20.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|8.2 g
|Sodium
|410.1 mg
|Protein
|7.0 g
What are some ingredient substitutions for the orzo pasta salad?
Nearly any pasta salad is a good candidate for ingredient substitutions and customizations, and this orzo pasta salad is no exception. Starting with the pasta, there are many other shapes that will work fine. If you want to stick to a small pasta, try ditalini, acini de pepe, or macaroni. Short pasta shapes like shell pasta or bowtie will also work great. Even though pearl couscous is a grain, it works well in the salad. The salad can be made with any grain, and quinoa is a good option if you are looking for something gluten-free.
For the veggies, instead of the zucchini, yellow squash or asparagus will char up well and make for worthy substitutes. Yellow squash can be prepared the same way as zucchini. For asparagus, make sure to discard the woody ends. Keep your eye on the spears when cooking, as they will char up quickly. If fresh corn cobs are not available, look for frozen fire-roasted corn, which will provide that distinct smoky-sweet flavor profile. You can simply thaw the corn before adding it to the salad or heat it in a hot cast iron skillet to enhance the charred flavor. Just about any type of tomato can be used in this recipe, but to avoid extra water in the salad, either seed the tomatoes or drain them in the sink before mixing them in. Finally, for the cheese element, goat cheese or cotija cheese can be used instead of feta. For a dairy-free version, use dairy-free feta cheese.
What are helpful tips when making this pasta salad?
This is an easy salad to make, but here are some helpful tips to make sure it comes out perfectly. When making the pasta, be sure to avoid overcooking. We are going for al dente here so that the delicate pasta holds up well against the other elements in the salad. After making the orzo, you'll want to let it cool slightly. If you are doing this step ahead of time, put it in a bowl with some olive oil to prevent it from sticking together. It is best, however, to not chill the pasta before assembling the salad, so it can absorb the dressing.
When making the vegetables, stay close so you can check on the progress of the browning. To get good caramelization, you want them to sit undisturbed, and turn only when ready. If you are using an outside grill, use large zucchini cut into quarters, or cut the zucchini in half so it doesn't have trouble staying on the grates. When cutting the corn off of the cobs, a sharp serrated knife is very helpful, and cutting it straight into a bowl is an easy way to keep the kernels contained.