We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a long list of reasons why Americans love avocado oil. Cold-pressed avocado oil is rich in antioxidants that support heart health, lower cholesterol, and protect vision. It's also packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, and has a distinct flavor that makes it a good alternative to olive oil when it comes to dressing salads or drizzling over roasted vegetables. Most importantly, avocado oil was thought to have the highest smoke point among edible oils, making it perfect for stir-frying and grilling food. But now, algae oil is quietly taking over kitchens, offering an even higher smoke point and a clean, neutral flavor.

The smoke point of an oil is the temperature at which it begins to burn and release visible smoke. At this stage, the oil breaks down, losing nutrients and sometimes giving food an unpleasant burnt taste. Since smoke points can range from below 250 degrees Fahrenheit to over 500 degrees Fahrenheit, it's important to match the right oil to your cooking method. Cooking fats with a low smoke point like butter work for gentle sauteeing, while oils with a high smoke point are best for stir-frying, searing, and grilling. While refined avocado oil has a smoke point of between 480 and 520 degrees Fahrenheit, algae oil only starts breaking down at over 535 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of its mild taste, options like Algae Cooking Club's Algae OiI let the core flavors of a dish shine without adding its own notes.