The Cooking Oil With The Highest Smoke Point Isn't Actually Avocado Oil
There's a long list of reasons why Americans love avocado oil. Cold-pressed avocado oil is rich in antioxidants that support heart health, lower cholesterol, and protect vision. It's also packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, and has a distinct flavor that makes it a good alternative to olive oil when it comes to dressing salads or drizzling over roasted vegetables. Most importantly, avocado oil was thought to have the highest smoke point among edible oils, making it perfect for stir-frying and grilling food. But now, algae oil is quietly taking over kitchens, offering an even higher smoke point and a clean, neutral flavor.
The smoke point of an oil is the temperature at which it begins to burn and release visible smoke. At this stage, the oil breaks down, losing nutrients and sometimes giving food an unpleasant burnt taste. Since smoke points can range from below 250 degrees Fahrenheit to over 500 degrees Fahrenheit, it's important to match the right oil to your cooking method. Cooking fats with a low smoke point like butter work for gentle sauteeing, while oils with a high smoke point are best for stir-frying, searing, and grilling. While refined avocado oil has a smoke point of between 480 and 520 degrees Fahrenheit, algae oil only starts breaking down at over 535 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of its mild taste, options like Algae Cooking Club's Algae OiI let the core flavors of a dish shine without adding its own notes.
Health and environmental benefits
Algae oil is a heart-healthy choice thanks to its low saturated fat content and high levels of omega-9 fats, particularly oleic acid, which supports cardiovascular health by lowering "bad" LDL cholesterol and increasing "good" HDL cholesterol. Unlike many other common oils that are heavy in omega-6 fats (which can promote inflammation when consumed in excess), algae oil contains very little, helping maintain a healthier fat balance in the diet. It also naturally provides omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to be especially beneficial to mothers and babies during their first three years. Research also suggests it's good for reducing inflammation and improving gut health, making algae oil a versatile everyday cooking option that can support long-term wellness.
Algae oil is also being hailed as a sustainable alternative to traditional seed oils, thanks to its efficient, low-impact production process. Instead of relying on industrial farming linked to deforestation, pesticide use, and biodiversity loss, algae oil is created in controlled fermentation tanks where microalgae are fed plant-based sugars and then are converted into pure, nutrient-rich oil in just days. This method uses only a fraction of the land, water, and carbon required for seed oils, produces no agricultural runoff, and eliminates the risk of adulteration typical of other oils. The result is a clean, neutral-tasting fat that not only supports health, but also offers a far smaller environmental footprint, making it a forward-looking choice that even Michelin-rated chefs like Daniel Humm have totally embraced.