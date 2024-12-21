The Unique Oil Michelin-Rated Chef Daniel Humm Has Totally Embraced

If the thought of eating algae raises your eyebrows, we have the chefs at Eleven Madison Park ready to make a case. Microalgae-based fat has a few benefits that have captivated Michelin-ranked chef Daniel Humm. Using this kind of oil is on brand for Humm, who is a verbal advocate for vegan-based cuisine. Under the umbrella of algae, there are two distinctions: Macro-algae — seaweed and kelp — and micro-algae, the kind that can't be seen without some scientific contraption. This is the type of algae used to make oil, an original source of the stuff.

Humm says algae oil isn't just meant to finish dishes but to provide a versatility that can step in for many different kinds of culinary projects. "It's very pure, so it doesn't impart any burnt, bitter or 'off' flavor at high heats. This is why we have been experimenting with it in our fried dishes at the restaurant, in particular," he says, via Food & Wine.

Not only does algae oil tout health-supporting benefits, but the oil offers a higher smoke point than traditional olive oils. Plus, algae oil provides a neutral, clear taste that won't impact the flavor of a dish so that other ingredients can step forward and take center stage in your meals.