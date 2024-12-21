The Unique Oil Michelin-Rated Chef Daniel Humm Has Totally Embraced
If the thought of eating algae raises your eyebrows, we have the chefs at Eleven Madison Park ready to make a case. Microalgae-based fat has a few benefits that have captivated Michelin-ranked chef Daniel Humm. Using this kind of oil is on brand for Humm, who is a verbal advocate for vegan-based cuisine. Under the umbrella of algae, there are two distinctions: Macro-algae — seaweed and kelp — and micro-algae, the kind that can't be seen without some scientific contraption. This is the type of algae used to make oil, an original source of the stuff.
Humm says algae oil isn't just meant to finish dishes but to provide a versatility that can step in for many different kinds of culinary projects. "It's very pure, so it doesn't impart any burnt, bitter or 'off' flavor at high heats. This is why we have been experimenting with it in our fried dishes at the restaurant, in particular," he says, via Food & Wine.
Not only does algae oil tout health-supporting benefits, but the oil offers a higher smoke point than traditional olive oils. Plus, algae oil provides a neutral, clear taste that won't impact the flavor of a dish so that other ingredients can step forward and take center stage in your meals.
The Swiss army knife of kitchen oils
Due to its high smoke point, algae oil can be used not only to roast and grill dishes but also when swirled into delicate desserts and dips. Spoonfuls can add a boost of healthy fats to smoothies and can help add a fluffy texture to hummus and dips. Algae oil is good for the environment, too. The carbon footprint to make the oil is significantly less than what is associated with other oil productions, like olive, avocado, or vegetable oil. Though the price isn't cheap — around $20 — Humm has made a case that this is the only oil a chef might need, instead of having to buy several different kinds of oils to stock in their cupboards.
Humm and his Eleven Madison Park team have taken the lead by making infused oils with algae oil as a base. They have flavored the ingredient with spices to create infusions that deepen over extended lengths of time. The resulting oils like Gochugaru chili and shiitake mushroom oils are then incorporated into other recipes to add layers to menus. May Humm's earnest creativity inspire us all to get a little more adventurous in the kitchen.