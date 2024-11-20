15 Best Finishing Oils And When To Use Them

There are some aisles in the grocery store that are quite formidable — like the bread aisle (seriously, how many brands of white sandwich bread do you really need?), the frozen potato aisle (isn't seven different fry shapes kind of excessive?), and the topic of conversation today: the oil aisle. Not only are there so many different brands of olive and canola oil, but there are so many different types of oils themselves to select from.

Let us break it down for you. There are two categories of oils you'll find in this aisle: cooking oils and finishing oils. Cooking oils are meant to be functional; they don't do much in the way of flavor, but their high smoke point makes them a great fit for frying chicken, adding to a brownie recipe, and the like. The finishing oils are more like the nexus between flavor and functionality. While you can't use them for high-heat cooking (nor would you want to, as they're quite expensive compared to canola, rapeseed, or vegetable oil), they are a great way to add extra flavor to your recipe right before you're about to plate it. In order to help you select between different types of finishing oils, we've done some research as to their best applications, as well as any important considerations you should keep in mind when using them.

