The Ultimate Spicy Margarita Requires A Special Chili Oil Trick

The bright tang and smooth tequila in a classic margarita make it a quintessential summertime cocktail. As the seasons change and the temperatures start to drop, tropical cocktails tend to give way to cozier beverages that warm you from the inside out. And a bit of chili oil can turn this sunny weather favorite into a perfect fall cocktail.

To infuse your tequila with the flavorful heat of chili oil, combine 3 ounces of chili oil with 1 liter of blanco tequila. Since you'll be making a cocktail with a lot of mixer ingredients, save your more flavorful (and expensive) reposados and añejos for more tequila-forward cocktails or solo sipping. Allow the flavors to mingle at room temperature for at least a couple of hours — or longer, for more intense chili flavor — stirring occasionally, then pop the whole concoction into the freezer for about 24 hours.

As the infused tequila chills overnight, the oil and liquor separate, and the oil forms a thin layer on top of the liquor. When you take the container out of the freezer, you'll be able to lift the frozen disc of chili oil off the top. Strain the mixture through a coffee filter or cheesecloth to remove any remaining solids, and you're left with a satisfyingly spicy liquor that you can mix into your favorite margarita recipe.