Your Next Dirty Martini Needs Fat-Washed Vodka

How do you like your martini? You can choose vodka or gin, sweet or dry vermouth, olives or onions, and shaken or stirred. If you love a dirty martini and olives are your garnish of choice, you may have noticed how your drink changes if you swap pimento olives for unctuous Castelvetranos or a salty, fatty blue cheese-stuffed variety. The addition of some richness through fatty ingredients softens the mouthfeel, balances the acidity and bite, and coats your palate. It's a totally different drinking experience — one that you can amp up even further with fat-washing.

Fat-washing alcohol is the process of combining your booze of choice with liquid fat. The alcohol extracts flavors from the fat you choose, infusing them into your drink. It's a chance to add even more flavor to your cocktail without changing the ratio of liquids, as well as giving your drink a richer, more creamy mouthfeel.

When it comes to flavors, the world is your oyster. Wash rum with coconut oil for a tropical take, pair bourbon with duck fat for something super-savory, or add a nutty note to gin with sesame oil. But if you stan a dirty martini, look to your favorite garnish for inspiration and wash your vodka with olive oil.