You'll Find Beans, Cheese, And Spices In Our Cowboy Caviar Pasta Salad Recipe

Cowboy caviar has been around for a while, but as is often the case these days, it reached center stage on the back of viral social media posts. For a while, food-focused feeds were filled with various renditions of the simple bean salad, as influencers and home cooks alike gave us their unique renditions. But here's a whole new take on that recent favorite dish: cowboy caviar pasta salad.

Cowboy caviar originated as something more along the lines of pickled black eyed peas, with the signature beans marinated in oil and vinegar with garlic, onion, salt, and pepper. As the dish has evolved, it has veered closer and closer to a corn and bean salsa, full of plenty of beans and fresh veggies. Here, of course, we switch things up, making the base of the salad ditalini, a small noodle that fits in perfectly with the beans, corn kernels, and diced veggies, maintaining the texture while also letting the dish stand on its own as a meal — no chips required.

With tender pasta, plenty of crisp veggies, and a tangy, smoky vinaigrette, this cowboy caviar pasta salad is already pretty wonderful. But when you cap it off with fresh cilantro, creamy avocado, and salty cotija, it is really something else. Whether you're just eating a big bowl for lunch, or you're serving this as a side dish alongside that brisket that's been in the smoker all day, this cowboy caviar doesn't miss.