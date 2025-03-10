Chile Powder Vs Chili Powder: The Crucial Difference Every Cook Should Know

There aren't too many rhetorical differences in cooking that slip people up as much as chile powder vs. chili powder. Even as you read them back to back, your mind probably slipped over that one letter difference like it was nothing. In fact the problem is compounded by the fact that a lot of people just straight-up use chile and chili interchangeably, not recognizing the unique specificity in the latter. If you cook enough and you live in the United States, you almost certainly have chili powder in your pantry (and Gordon Ramsay keeps it in his pantry too), but you probably haven't given much thought to chile powder at all. While the two are certainly similar, they are very much not the same.

The issue is knowing what these spices are actually named after. You may think that chili is a pepper, but it's technically not — although common usage has made that the case in the United States. Chili refers specifically to the Southwestern stew, not peppers. While it usually does have some ground peppers in it, it's a mix of spices that originated as a flavoring for chili recipes, which is how it got the name. Chile is the technically correct way of referring to the peppers, as in "habanero is a type of chile." Confused yet? You're not alone, it's a mistake a lot of people in the U.S. have been making for years. And while both contain chiles, the two spices can actually lend pretty different flavors to your dishes.