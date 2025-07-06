Make Classic Sonoran Hot Dogs At Home With Our Recipe
Of all of the many quintessential American dishes, hot dogs might be the most reflective of the American spirit: Each state's rendition is a representation of its history and inhabitants. In fact, hot dogs themselves were invented by German immigrants in New York, who first wrapped German frankfurters in bread and blanketed them in traditional toppings like mustard and sauerkraut. From there, hot dogs became regional specialties reflective of the area's history: Detroit's Coney Island dog was the result of Greek immigrants passing through New York, while Chicago's tomato-laden dog was a result of the Great Depression in the 1930s.
The Southwest in general is known for its spicy, saucy foods, but like many American regions, Arizona is best understood through its hot dog. A unique hot dog adapted from the Mexican original, the Sonoran dog is a bun-wrapped delicacy that rivals even Chicago's garden-topped dog and Detroit's chili-bursting Coney. The hot dog is first wrapped in bacon and grilled, then stuffed into soft, fluffy bolillo rolls and topped with ingredients like onions, tomatoes, pinto beans, crema, and mustard. A perfect fusion of Mexican and American cuisine, the bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog is a must-try for any Southwest-loving foodie. This recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, walks through a simple-but-stuffed Sonoran dog, complete with traditional toppings, a fluffy toasted bun, and — of course — plenty of bacon.
Gathering the ingredients to make bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dogs
First things first: You'll need hot dogs and bacon. Beef is usually used for Sonoran dogs because of the rich and meaty flavor, but any type of hot dog will do. Any type of bacon also works, though a thinner cut may be easier to wrap and grill. From there, all of the ingredients are used for toppings. You'll need a can of pinto beans, olive oil, onion, garlic, cumin, salt, pepper, and beef broth to make the seasoned bean topping. You'll also need tomatoes, white onion, cilantro, and lime to make a quick pico de gallo. Then, grab mayonnaise (or crema, for a more tangy taste) and yellow mustard to top the dogs. Most importantly, you'll also need bolillo buns and small yellow peppers known as Güero, or Sante Fe Grande; though any mild to medium pepper would work.
Step 1: Heat up a skillet
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Cook the aromatics
Add the onion and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Step 3: Simmer the beans
Add the beans, cumin, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, and beef broth, stir to combine, and simmer on low heat for 10 minutes or until ready to serve.
Step 4: Wrap the hot dogs with bacon
Meanwhile, wrap the bacon around hot dogs.
Step 5: Prepare a grill or grill pan
Heat a grill or grill pan to medium heat. Oil the grill pan, if using.
Step 6: Char the hot dogs and peppers
Add the hot dogs and peppers over direct heat and grill until charred on all sides and cooked through.
Step 7: Toast the buns
Add the buns to indirect heat, or place them on a grill pan after finishing the hot dogs and peppers. Toast the buns lightly, then remove.
Step 8: Prepare the pico de gallo
While everything is on the grill, toss together the tomatoes, white onion, cilantro, lime juice, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.
Step 9: Add the hot dogs to buns
Add the hot dogs to the toasted buns.
Step 10: Add toppings
Top with the pinto bean mixture, then with pico de gallo.
Step 11: Finish with sauces
Finish each hot dog with a squeeze of mayonnaise and a squeeze of mustard.
Step 12: Serve
Serve with grilled yellow peppers.
What can I serve with these Sonoran dogs?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|767
|Total Fat
|46.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|64.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|66.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.8 g
|Total Sugars
|7.3 g
|Sodium
|1,580.5 mg
|Protein
|25.4 g
How do I make Sonoran hot dogs without a grill?
There are many ways to cook a hot dog, and the topic can be controversial depending on what part of the world you're in. Some regions swear by the charred, smoky flavor of a grilled or fire-roasted hot dog, while others insist on the snap of a steamed or boiled dog. Much of the time, the way the hot dog is cooked has a lot to do with the toppings added and the texture of the bun, which all add up to that region's perfect hot dog. For Sonoran dogs, the fire of the grill crisps the wrapped bacon and renders the fat into the hot dog below, imparting a smoky, rich flavor that works well under the spicy, saucy toppings.
If you don't have a grill or grill pan, you can still make Sonoran dogs. The easiest way to replicate the flavor is by using a cast-iron skillet. Oil the pan and place it over medium heat, and once hot, add the hot dogs and cook on all sides. You can also bake or air fry the hot dogs: Preheat the oven or air fryer to 400 F, then add the hot dogs and cook until the dogs are warm and the bacon is crispy, about 20 minutes in the oven and 10 minutes in the air fryer.
What are bolillo buns and where can I find them?
Bolillo buns are one of the most recognizable Mexican baked breads, known for their baguette-like shape and fluffy inner crumb. They can be found in Latin American markets and bakeries, often baked fresh like a baguette would be. Unlike baguettes, bolillo buns are only about 7 to 8 inches long, or about the size of a hot dog, making them the perfect vessel for Sonoran hot dogs.
If you can't find bolillo buns, you can swap for other types of bread. Bolillo buns most closely resemble hoagie rolls, so if you have trouble finding bolillo buns, swap for a hoagie. You can also use fluffy, wide bratwurst buns or long brioche rolls. While similar to a baguette, we don't recommend using crusty bread for this hot dog, because the bread is still meant to be soft. If it's your only option, you can always use a classic hot dog bun, which always does the trick.