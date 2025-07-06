Make Classic Sonoran Hot Dogs At Home With Our Recipe

Of all of the many quintessential American dishes, hot dogs might be the most reflective of the American spirit: Each state's rendition is a representation of its history and inhabitants. In fact, hot dogs themselves were invented by German immigrants in New York, who first wrapped German frankfurters in bread and blanketed them in traditional toppings like mustard and sauerkraut. From there, hot dogs became regional specialties reflective of the area's history: Detroit's Coney Island dog was the result of Greek immigrants passing through New York, while Chicago's tomato-laden dog was a result of the Great Depression in the 1930s.

The Southwest in general is known for its spicy, saucy foods, but like many American regions, Arizona is best understood through its hot dog. A unique hot dog adapted from the Mexican original, the Sonoran dog is a bun-wrapped delicacy that rivals even Chicago's garden-topped dog and Detroit's chili-bursting Coney. The hot dog is first wrapped in bacon and grilled, then stuffed into soft, fluffy bolillo rolls and topped with ingredients like onions, tomatoes, pinto beans, crema, and mustard. A perfect fusion of Mexican and American cuisine, the bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog is a must-try for any Southwest-loving foodie. This recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, walks through a simple-but-stuffed Sonoran dog, complete with traditional toppings, a fluffy toasted bun, and — of course — plenty of bacon.