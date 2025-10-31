25 Soup Recipes So Easy To Make, You'll Never Buy Them Again

Canned soups are great. They save time, they save stress, and they can quickly be incorporated into more elaborate recipes like green bean casserole. But the benefits of canned soups are frequently outweighed by their cons. Even reduced-sodium canned soups are often high in salt, and of course, nothing can beat the flavor of homemade soup with fresh ingredients. With the right recipe, even soup purchased from a restaurant might not live up to homemade standards; for instance, the wonton soup is particularly lackluster at P.F. Chang's, but we've got a great recipe in store for you later in this article.

Listed below are our favorite easy breezy soup recipes, each of which calls for just a handful of ingredients and very little active time. Sometimes all you need to do is roast or sauté ingredients before blending. In other preparations, you will simply chop vegetables before simmering them in broth. Many of these recipes are made in one pot, and sometimes that pot is actually a slow cooker. If you feel like getting more creative, you can vary your toppings or add extra vegetables of your choice. Who knows — with many of these recipes calling for common produce items and pantry staples, you might not even need to go to the grocery store.