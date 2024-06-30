Red Vs White Miso Paste: Which Is Better For Soup?

Miso paste is the foundation for a number of Japanese soups, completing the savory broth with its unique fermented flavor. As long as you use it in your recipe, your dish is bound to taste great — but is white or red miso paste the right ingredient for soup?

Though they both bring umami to food, the red and white pastes are complete opposites out of the three types of miso. White miso, or shiro, is the paste you'll most commonly see in stores and used in recipes for home cooking. Fermented for only about four weeks, shiro is sweet and nutty, and it's the lightest in taste and color. While it does bring a lot of flavor, it's also the lowest in salt of the three. Red miso, or aka, can be aged for up to three years. As it ages, it takes on a deeper red color that can look almost black in some cases. Aka also takes on an intense taste to match. With time, it loses its sweetness, developing a pungently umami flavor instead. As the miso paste with the highest salt content, it can be intense in dishes.

With soup recipes, particularly simple miso soup, white miso is frequently used. Its milder flavor makes it easier to use in soups since it's harder to go overboard with it. Shiro's delicateness also leaves room for other flavors to shine through. Due to its pungency, red miso is more often used for marinades and dressings.