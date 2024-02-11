Classic Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

When you're feeling run down, sniffling, and feverish, it's very likely that the first thing on your mind is a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup, and it's not just the nostalgia of the famous red-and-white cans. More than merely comforting, chicken noodle soup is actually working to cure you by reducing inflammation, keeping you hydrated and loaded up with vitamins and minerals. It's the king of classic soups for good reason, and is even better when made from scratch.

The best way to make chicken noodle soup is in the slow cooker — not only is it easy, but it also creates a deep flavor that can only be achieved through low, slow cooking. This recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn uses the slow cooker to simmer tender chicken thighs, chunky mirepoix, and creamy Parmesan together, creating a from-scratch chicken broth that is better than anything you can buy. Just throw in a batch of egg noodles, and you have the perfect homestyle chicken noodle soup in no time.