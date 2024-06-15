Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup Recipe

Are you looking to whip up a delicious, hearty meal without spending hours in the kitchen? If so, say hello to this wild rice soup recipe, which harnesses the convenience of the Instant Pot, making it a breeze to cook up a flavorful batch of soup in no time. Moreover, the recipe yields six servings, so there's a good chance you'll be enjoying this soup for days to come after you make it.

Now, let's talk about wild rice. It's not your average rice — it's nuttier, chewier, and packed with a distinct earthy flavor that adds depth to any dish. Plus, it's loaded with nutrients like protein and fiber, making it a wholesome choice for your meal while offering up a convenient way to switch things up from classic white or brown rice. "Not only is this soup delicious but it's also perfect for meal prep," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "You can make a pot over the weekend and then you've got yourself a tasty lunch or dinner option ready to go for the week ahead."