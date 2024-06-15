Recipes Preparation Instant Pot and Pressure Cooker Recipes

Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup Recipe

hand with spoon in soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table
By Miriam Hahn and Tasting Table Staff/

Are you looking to whip up a delicious, hearty meal without spending hours in the kitchen? If so, say hello to this wild rice soup recipe, which harnesses the convenience of the Instant Pot, making it a breeze to cook up a flavorful batch of soup in no time. Moreover, the recipe yields six servings, so there's a good chance you'll be enjoying this soup for days to come after you make it.

Now, let's talk about wild rice. It's not your average rice — it's nuttier, chewier, and packed with a distinct earthy flavor that adds depth to any dish. Plus, it's loaded with nutrients like protein and fiber, making it a wholesome choice for your meal while offering up a convenient way to switch things up from classic white or brown rice. "Not only is this soup delicious but it's also perfect for meal prep," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "You can make a pot over the weekend and then you've got yourself a tasty lunch or dinner option ready to go for the week ahead."

Gather the ingredients for Instant Pot wild rice soup

Instant pot wild rice soup ingredients Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, you'll need a red onion, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, celery, and parsley. "You can use any type of mushrooms you like or have on hand in this recipe," Hahn says. Aside from the vegetables, you'll also need butter, heavy cream, and wild rice. To round out the soup, be sure to have vegetable broth, balsamic vinegar, mushroom seasoning, sage, thyme, salt, and pepper on hand.

Step 1: Fire up the Instant Pot

finger selecting saute setting Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Turn on the saute setting on the Instant Pot.

Step: Add the butter

butter melted in instant pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the butter.

Step 3: Add onion, garlic, and mushrooms

mushrooms in pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Once the butter has melted, add the onion, garlic, and mushrooms and stir for 3 to 5 minutes until soft.

Step 4: Continue building the soup

hand adding rice to instant pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the rice, broth, salt, mushroom seasoning, sage, and thyme.

Step 5: Cook the soup

instant pot set to 35 minutes Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Close the Instant Pot lid and set the time for 35 minutes.

Step 6: Add the final ingredients

wooden spoon stirring the soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

When the time is up, release the Instant Pot pressure and add in the carrots, celery, and balsamic vinegar

Step 7: Finish cooking

setting instant pot to 8 minutes Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Set the time for 8 minutes.

Step 8: Stir in the cream

adding cream to soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

When the time is up release the steam, open the lid, and stir in the heavy cream.

Step 9: Garnish and serve

vegetable rice soup in bowl Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Top with fresh parsley and serve.

Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup Recipe
Simplify your dinner plans with this Instant Pot wild rice soup recipe, which is loaded with veggies like carrots and mushrooms.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
46
minutes
Servings
6
Servings
bowls of soup with bread
Total time: 56 minutes
Ingredients
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • ½ cup diced red onion
  • 3 minced garlic cloves
  • 2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 1 cup uncooked wild rice
  • 4 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon mushroom seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon sage
  • ½ teaspoon thyme
  • 3 chopped carrots
  • 3 chopped celery stalks
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
Directions
  1. Turn on the saute setting on the Instant Pot.
  2. Add the butter.
  3. Once the butter has melted, add the onion, garlic, and mushrooms and stir for 3 to 5 minutes until soft.
  4. Add the rice, broth, salt, mushroom seasoning, sage, and thyme.
  5. Close the Instant Pot lid and set the time for 35 minutes.
  6. When the time is up, release the Instant Pot pressure and add in the carrots, celery, and balsamic vinegar
  7. Set the time for 8 minutes.
  8. When the time is up release the steam, open the lid, and stir in the heavy cream.
  9. Top with fresh parsley and serve.
Can I make wild rice soup on the stovetop instead of in an Instant Pot?

spoon dishing out some soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

If you don't have an Instant Pot or don't feel like pulling it out of the cupboard, you can cook this wild rice soup on the stovetop instead. The process is quite simple and only requires a bit more attention to simmering times. Start by melting the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the diced red onion, minced garlic cloves, and sliced mushrooms, sauteing until they are soft and fragrant, which should take about 5 to 7 minutes.

Next, stir in the uncooked wild rice, vegetable broth, salt, mushroom seasoning, sage, and thyme. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover and let it cook until the rice is tender, which typically takes about 45 to 50 minutes. You'll want to check occasionally to stir and ensure the rice doesn't stick to the bottom of the pot.

Once the rice is tender, add the chopped carrots, celery, and balsamic vinegar. Continue to simmer, uncovered, for about 10 more minutes or until the vegetables are soft. Finally, reduce the heat to low, stir in the heavy cream, and heat through without boiling. Garnish with chopped parsley before serving for a fresh, flavorful finish.

Can I use a different kind of rice in this soup?

two bowls of rice soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

You can use different types of rice in the Instant Pot recipe. If using brown rice, maintain the same cooking time as for wild rice. For white rice, reduce the initial cooking time to 20 minutes. Adjust the seasonings as needed, since milder rice like white or brown might absorb flavors differently than the nuttier wild rice.

Rice aside, there are a few other substitutions that can be made in this recipe. To make this wild rice soup vegan, replace the butter with vegan butter or olive oil and use full-fat coconut milk instead of heavy cream for a creamy texture. If you can't find powdered mushroom seasoning, you can swap that for 1 tablespoon of soy sauce or tamari. These substitutions not only preserve the rich and earthy essence of the soup but also align it with a plant-based diet, making it a wholesome and satisfying vegan meal.

