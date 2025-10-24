These Frozen Breadsticks Are The Easiest Olive Garden Copycat You Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of Olive Garden's biggest selling points is its unlimited breadsticks, which pair well with the chain's bottomless salad bowls. And the allure isn't just the idea of all-you-can-eat appetizers, since Olive Garden's breadsticks are addictively delicious and vegan to boot! You won't find Olive Garden-style breadsticks in Italy, and they're crucially never frozen but, if you're hankering to have them at home, there's a frozen breadstick copycat to satisfy your craving from Walmart's Great Value brand. This brand makes a lot of frozen store-bought garlic bread, from Texas Toast to take and bake baguettes. But the twisted, frozen garlic bread sticks are the Olive Garden copycat that Walmart customers and Olive Garden lovers alike are raving about all over social media sites like YouTube and TikTok.
As one Facebook post enthusiastically confirmed, "The Great Value bread sticks really do taste just like the ones at Olive Garden." These garlic breadsticks aren't free and unlimited, of course, but at around $2 for a box of 6, they definitely live up to the Great Value name. Notably, Walmart's Great Value frozen garlic bread sticks use real garlic and butter to give them a delectably homemade richness, while their twisted form is more texturally exciting than even their Olive Garden counterparts. Still, one Walmart customer review deemed them "super soft like Olive garden bread sticks" as well as "Fluffy and delicious." You can bake them right out of the freezer bag in an oven or toaster oven, and they're ready in just 10 minutes. Customers also suggest an air fryer for faster cooking and toasted tops.
Pairing the Great Value breadsticks with sauces and dinners
The easiest way to recreate Olive Garden's signature salad at home is with the help of Olive Garden's Italian salad dressing bottled and sold at, you guessed it, Walmart! In fact, the grocery giant even sells Olive Garden's garlic and Romano croutons, which coupled with the dressing and a bagged salad mix means that you can assemble it in less than the time it takes to bake the breadsticks. Garlic breadsticks are delicious as a stand alone appetizer or a snack to pair with any number of store-bought dipping sauces. In keeping with an Italian American theme, you can serve them alongside your favorite brand of jarred Alfredo sauce or a store-bought marinara sauce.
Bring some bright and fresh flavors to the mix with an herbaceous pesto sauce. If you're looking for a more ambitious Olive Garden dinner project, you can follow the breadsticks and salad with a pasta dish. Try our Olive Garden copycat shrimp scampi recipe with asparagus and cherry tomatoes. We also have a copycat for Olive Garden's creamy chicken gnocchi soup that uses premade gnocchi as a convenient shortcut and costs under $30 to make. These breadsticks would also taste great alongside a bowl of homemade minestrone soup or this easy roasted artichoke and white bean salad.