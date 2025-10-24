These Frozen Breadsticks Are The Easiest Olive Garden Copycat You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of Olive Garden's biggest selling points is its unlimited breadsticks, which pair well with the chain's bottomless salad bowls. And the allure isn't just the idea of all-you-can-eat appetizers, since Olive Garden's breadsticks are addictively delicious and vegan to boot! You won't find Olive Garden-style breadsticks in Italy, and they're crucially never frozen but, if you're hankering to have them at home, there's a frozen breadstick copycat to satisfy your craving from Walmart's Great Value brand. This brand makes a lot of frozen store-bought garlic bread, from Texas Toast to take and bake baguettes. But the twisted, frozen garlic bread sticks are the Olive Garden copycat that Walmart customers and Olive Garden lovers alike are raving about all over social media sites like YouTube and TikTok.

As one Facebook post enthusiastically confirmed, "The Great Value bread sticks really do taste just like the ones at Olive Garden." These garlic breadsticks aren't free and unlimited, of course, but at around $2 for a box of 6, they definitely live up to the Great Value name. Notably, Walmart's Great Value frozen garlic bread sticks use real garlic and butter to give them a delectably homemade richness, while their twisted form is more texturally exciting than even their Olive Garden counterparts. Still, one Walmart customer review deemed them "super soft like Olive garden bread sticks" as well as "Fluffy and delicious." You can bake them right out of the freezer bag in an oven or toaster oven, and they're ready in just 10 minutes. Customers also suggest an air fryer for faster cooking and toasted tops.