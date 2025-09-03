Are Olive Garden-Style Breadsticks Available In Italy?
Olive Garden is synonymous with Italian-American fare across the United States, and, truthfully, it may very well be one of the only options for the cuisine in some places across the country. However, that doesn't mean that the menu offerings are all authentically Italian, especially compared to what you order at eateries over in Europe. Perhaps one of Olive Garden's most popular menu offerings is its breadsticks (yes, the unlimited ones that come with salad), but can you expect to find a similar bread in Italy? Likely not.
The soft, buttery breadsticks that you're accustomed to indulging in at Olive Garden are inherently American, but not traditionally Italian. Instead, breadsticks commonly eaten in parts of Italy are called grissini, and they're quite different. Unlike the breadsticks you eat at Olive Garden (and other Italian-American restaurants in your area), a grissino is thin and crunchy, closer to a cracker you might put on your charcuterie board here in the States. While both options are delicious, don't expect a buttery, pillowy breadstick in Italy, especially at authentic restaurants.
The differences between American breadsticks and Italian grissini
Those breadsticks that you might eat at Olive Garden are bready, fluffy, and often doused in salt, garlic, butter, or oil, and oftentimes herbs or other seasonings. You can dunk them into soup, marinara, the sauce at the bottom of the pasta bowl, or cheese sauce depending on where you eat them. For some reason, the breadsticks are often served at pizzerias, like the Crazy Bread at Little Caesars. These more American creations can be made at home with our easy garlic and herb breadsticks recipe, but you probably already know where to order a basket somewhere nearby.
Over in Italy, the breadsticks called grissini are carby and oblong like the ones served at Olive Garden, but that's essentially where the similarities end. Grissini are a staple in Turin, Italy, but you'll likely find them across the country. The breadsticks are often covered in semolina flour and served alongside cheese, olives, and cured meats like prosciutto. There are also versions flavored with herbs and Parmesan.
Now, you can certainly find crunchy grissini here in the United States, too. I've dined at Italian restaurants in New York City that offer them before a meal, and I've even baked grissini at a New York-based catering company that were topped with everything bagel seasoning. Want to try grissini for yourself? For those fortunate enough to travel throughout Italy, here are the best restaurants in Turin, the Northern Italian city known for this particular breadstick.