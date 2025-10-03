Think Twice Before Ordering This Lackluster Soup From P.F. Chang's

The few extra pieces of protein that are mixed into the wonton soup served at P.F. Chang's feel like a rather haphazard addition and do little in the way of turning up the dials of flavor on this starter. To further dig this order into the ground, the plump wontons we were hoping for were instead droopy, weak-looking, sad dumplings. This kind of dining disappointment could have easily been avoided with a different order of our go-to lettuce wraps or crab wontons. Other diners have experienced the soup served cold and complained about the chicken being dry with no flavor.

One thrifty foodie simply decided to set out and make a copycat wonton soup recipe at home to avoid the cost of the appetizer and have more control over the flavors of the dish. While some may appreciate the size of the wonton soup served at the restaurant, with one Tripadvisor reviewer even calling it their go-to appetizer, those looking for a lighter start to their meal may want to choose something a bit more conservative. Splitting the soup among diners may be a workable option, but you'll need to negotiate how to best divide the serving with those who are open to meat and seafood dishes. Better yet, save room for the main meal.