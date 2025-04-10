After ranking 13 of P.F. Chang's most popular dishes, from the hot and sour soup to the Mongolian beef, the crispy green beans, and even the legendary six-layered Great Wall of Chocolate cake, only one dish stood above the rest. That was Chang's spicy chicken. This sweet and fiery masterpiece, tossed in a bold chili sauce with green onions, left our taste tester marveling that it leveled up the entire Chang's experience, with no whiff of the mass appeal of a chain, but instead a sophisticated and yet wholesome eating experience.

The reason it's so good is that P.F. Chang's brings a time-honored technique, wok cooking, to modern dining and the spicy chicken is a perfect example of why this method has endured for centuries. They even do a gluten-free option, ensuring no one misses out on what we've deemed P.F. Chang's best menu item. Each dish in our ranking was judged on taste alone, with guidance from a P.F. Chang's public relations team member to ensure we sampled the most sought after menu items.