Here's The Absolute Best Menu Item To Order At P.F. Chang's
After ranking 13 of P.F. Chang's most popular dishes, from the hot and sour soup to the Mongolian beef, the crispy green beans, and even the legendary six-layered Great Wall of Chocolate cake, only one dish stood above the rest. That was Chang's spicy chicken. This sweet and fiery masterpiece, tossed in a bold chili sauce with green onions, left our taste tester marveling that it leveled up the entire Chang's experience, with no whiff of the mass appeal of a chain, but instead a sophisticated and yet wholesome eating experience.
The reason it's so good is that P.F. Chang's brings a time-honored technique, wok cooking, to modern dining and the spicy chicken is a perfect example of why this method has endured for centuries. They even do a gluten-free option, ensuring no one misses out on what we've deemed P.F. Chang's best menu item. Each dish in our ranking was judged on taste alone, with guidance from a P.F. Chang's public relations team member to ensure we sampled the most sought after menu items.
Fans can't stop raving about Chang's spicy chicken
And If you needed more proof that P.F. Chang's spicy chicken is a go, just look to the internet. One TikTok fan calls it "crave worthy," their "kryptonite," and an "obsession." It's so beloved that fans have tried to crack the code with homemade versions. While no copycat preparation can fully replicate P.F. Chang's distinct flavor, many agree that nailing a really good crispy fried chicken recipe is step one. From there, the key is to master the sauce. A slightly spicy, sweet chili sauce recipe, one that brings just the right amount of heat, tang, and stickiness to coat every bite.
Some home cooks experiment with ingredients like hoisin, fresh garlic, and soy sauce to get as close as possible to the restaurant's classic glaze. Not a home chef? No problem. You can find P.F. Chang's frozen spicy chicken in select grocery stores in the freezer section. While it may not have quite the same just-out-of-the-wok magic as you'll find in the restaurants, it's a solid option when a craving strikes.