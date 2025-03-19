This Sesame Soba Noodle Soup Is Rich With Umami Flavor

Japanese cuisine is known for its noodles, and it's probably the most likely place you'll find soba. The buckwheat noodle is different from udon or even ramen in a pretty noticeable way: The defining characteristic of the noodle is its main ingredient, buckwheat. Buckwheat is an ancient grain also known as a pseudocereal, a seed that begins as a wheat-like grain that can then be ground into flour. The flour is then used to make the soba noodle (among other things), a popular gluten-free type of noodle that can be served hot or cold. Actually, it's probably the noodle you're most likely to see served cold, the earthy, slurpable long strands pairing well with salad dressings and fresh vegetables.

Soba noodles are equally in good in hot dishes, too, and because of their silkiness, they work well in delicate soups like this one written with developer Michelle McGlinn. Inspired by classic miso soup, this light and easy dashi broth is seasoned with nutty sesame and soy before being poured over tender-firm brown noodles. The soup is the perfect base for tofu and bok choy and makes an excellent side dish to flavorful sushi and sashimi dishes. Thanks to instant Hondashi, it also comes together in about 30 minutes, making it an excellent weeknight cup of warmth for when instant ramen just isn't quite enough.