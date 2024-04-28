How To Master Perfect Thick Egg Ribbons In Your Soups

While hot and sour and chicken and corn soups contain egg ribbons, egg drop soup is the iconic recipe with a name that describes its methodology. Egg ribbons are created by literally dropping raw eggs into hot soup. But despite the seeming simplicity of this concept, dropping eggs into hot liquid isn't as foolproof as it sounds. If you pour the eggs in all at once, they'll turn into chunks of mushy scrambled eggs. If you stir too much, they'll turn into froth or wispy shards.

The key to mastering thick egg ribbons in your soups is an amalgamation of temperature, timing, motion, and a thickening agent. First, you want hot soup, but not too hot. So, to prepare your broth for eggs, turn the heat off on your stove so that the simmering liquid comes to a steamy yet placid surface. Adding a cornstarch slurry to your eggs as you scramble them will fortify their thickness and help them maintain their form when they're drizzled into the soup. The trickiest part is dropping the egg mixture into the hot broth.

While this recipe for 15-minute homemade egg drop soup from Tasting Table instructs you to stir the broth in a clockwise swirl before adding a thin drizzle of egg, other techniques have you drizzle a thin stream of egg mixture in circles over the soup and wait for it to set before stirring to break up the ribbons. Whichever method you choose, ensure that you pour a thin stream of egg from a considerable height above the pot.