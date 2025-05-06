Review: California Pizza Kitchen's Dill Pickle Pizza Proves How Versatile Pickles Truly Are

Dill pickles are currently in vogue, and for good reason: They're a simple, versatile, and practical ingredient. Need proof? Look no further than recipes like fried pickle egg rolls, pickle deviled eggs, and pickle cream cheese that are circulating the internet. Or, try California Pizza Kitchen's Dill Pickle Pizza, an adventurous product that encourages one to think outside the (pizza) box and experiment with new flavor combinations. While dill may not be the most common ingredient in American cuisine, it is a welcome addition that helps this pizza stand apart from other dishes that may be in your regular rotation.

Frozen pizzas have come a long way over the years; while we once only got to choose between plain-Jane options like cheese and pepperoni, there are now all sorts of fun variations. Plus, the quality of frozen pizzas has vastly improved, partly because brands like California Pizza Kitchen and Authentic Motor City Pizza Co. have raised the bar. Dill Pickle Pizza is proof of that. This isn't to say that it's the perfect product, though, so keep reading for critiques and kudos alike.

