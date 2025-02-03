How To Make The Ultimate Pickle Lover's Cream Cheese For Your Bagel
For those who like to live dill-iciously, pickles are a must-have with every meal. Whether chopped up and included in a soup or salad, served as a side dish to a piled-high hamburger, or becoming the ideal ingredient swap for bread in a delectable deli sandwich, there's little that these tangy acidic treats can't do. While a classic dill pickle recipe is simple enough to make at home, if time is of the essence, you can get the jump on a jar by choosing from a number of premium pickle brands that use high-quality ingredients. Bring the briny best to your next bagel breakfast by making pickles the centerpiece of your meal with an irresistible dill pickle cream cheese spread.
Pickles and cream cheese are already a winning combination as cream cheese and pickle roll-up appetizers so it seems an obvious choice to move this pair over to the breakfast table by making a fantastic DIY flavored cream cheese that will have you salivating. Whipping up a batch of the cheese spread is as simple as setting out an eight-ounce block of cream cheese to get it to room temperature before adding a generous helping of chopped dill pickles like Vlassic Kosher Dill Pickles to the cheese along with some salt, pepper, pickle brine, garlic powder, and fresh dill. From there, toast your favorite bagel and top it to your heart's content!
Tips for the best dill pickle cream cheese
To make the most of your pickle-flavored cream cheese, adding a splash of pickle brine is essential. About a tablespoon will do for an eight-ounce brick, but, as always, let your personal preferences dictate the level of briny intensity you want. Adding fresh dill is recommended, but if you don't have any fresh, you can swap in a smaller amount of dried dill. Salt and pepper will help balance out and tie the flavors together, of course, but for a truly bagel-influenced experience, a shake of your favorite everything bagel seasoning will do wonders. If you want even more pickle-based taste, try a dash of Hold the Pickle Seasoning mixed into your cream cheese. What's more? You don't have to stop at bagels with this flavored cream cheese spread.
Add a dollop of dill pickle cream cheese to your next grazing board to bring a heap of fun flavor to the party. You can also arrange a small batch of capers alongside it for extra salty and tangy notes. Make toast points from a rich, dark pumpernickel bread and serve everything with a side of smoked salmon or a small scoop of caviar if you want to get extra fancy. A little bit of pickle-flavored cream cheese will go a long way to elevate your most basic cheese and crackers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and creative appetizers, so don't be shy about this perfectly pickle-full spread.