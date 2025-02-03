How To Make The Ultimate Pickle Lover's Cream Cheese For Your Bagel

For those who like to live dill-iciously, pickles are a must-have with every meal. Whether chopped up and included in a soup or salad, served as a side dish to a piled-high hamburger, or becoming the ideal ingredient swap for bread in a delectable deli sandwich, there's little that these tangy acidic treats can't do. While a classic dill pickle recipe is simple enough to make at home, if time is of the essence, you can get the jump on a jar by choosing from a number of premium pickle brands that use high-quality ingredients. Bring the briny best to your next bagel breakfast by making pickles the centerpiece of your meal with an irresistible dill pickle cream cheese spread.

Advertisement

Pickles and cream cheese are already a winning combination as cream cheese and pickle roll-up appetizers so it seems an obvious choice to move this pair over to the breakfast table by making a fantastic DIY flavored cream cheese that will have you salivating. Whipping up a batch of the cheese spread is as simple as setting out an eight-ounce block of cream cheese to get it to room temperature before adding a generous helping of chopped dill pickles like Vlassic Kosher Dill Pickles to the cheese along with some salt, pepper, pickle brine, garlic powder, and fresh dill. From there, toast your favorite bagel and top it to your heart's content!