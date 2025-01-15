5 Delicious Ingredients For DIY Flavored Cream Cheese

Though picking up a carton of cream cheese from the store is a quick, convenient way to start spreading the stuff onto your favorite baked goods, making your own cream cheese is a lot easier than it sounds. One of the main benefits of mixing cream cheese at home is that you can separate one cream cheese-making effort into several dishes and mix a variety of flavors in one go. Then, instead of having to scoop through the one flavored cream cheese you purchased, you'll have several to choose from the next time cravings strike. Plus, with all of the ingredients in your hands, the flavors are left in your control as you look to season and adjust ratios to make up each batch.

With sweeter cream cheeses made with honey and Nutella to fresher tastes of the current season — think pumpkin, apple, and berry cream cheeses — you'll have plenty of options when you're ready to start snacking. After you have flavored cream cheeses with the ingredients of your choosing, you'll have a convenient ingredient at the ready when you want to roll up cheese balls or serve pinwheels to tonight's dinner party guests.