The Cheese You Should Be Adding To Every Nutella Sandwich
Adding cheese to a Nutella sandwich probably isn't a natural instinct, but this unlikely pairing has the potential to be more delicious than you may think. The sweet and savory combo is one worth attention — and not in a negative sense. It might seem wrong, but even Italians enjoy the classic hazelnut spread on sandwiches with gorgonzola for an afternoon snack. Gorgonzola adds an intense earthiness to chocolate, and while it's certainly worth a try, we prefer a more subtle pairing. If you're looking for an easy way to dip your toes into the world of cheese and Nutella, give cream cheese a go. Add it to a toasted Nutella sandwich, or try it at room temperature like you would a PB&J. Either way, this combo is guaranteed to add a burst of tangy sweetness to your day.
Cream cheese is simply cream with added lactic acid bacteria, which gives it its signature, but not overwhelming, tanginess. If you're sick of smearing it on bagels, this is a fun and creative way to use cream cheese to change up your routine. It's no stranger to being paired with sweets, anyway (see: cheesecake). Nutella is, of course, super chocolatey, but it's also got a nice nuttiness to it, given the fact that it's a hazelnut spread. The two flavors complement each other quite well, and their soft, meltable consistencies aid in creating a delightfully gooey sandwich.
Cream cheese gives your Nutella sandwich extra zing
We recommend using a basic sandwich bread like white or whole wheat. If you're still not convinced that cream cheese and Nutella are a match made in heaven, take the extra step and prepare it toasted. Here, you'll want to use crusty bread, like sourdough, to ensure that your sandwich has a satisfying crunch. Broil a few slices of bread on their own first, and then remove them from the oven once they're beginning to brown. Spread some cream cheese and Nutella on each slice, and then place the whole sandwich back in the oven, broiling it for a few more minutes to allow it to reach your desired doneness. Ideally, it's golden brown and a little messy — but that's the beauty of this combo.
While the two ingredients work well on their own, there's plenty of room for creativity in terms of toppings and other fixings. Sprinkle some flakey sea salt between the cream cheese and Nutella to elevate the existing savory sweetness. Or, add some fruit preserves, like blackberry or raspberry, for an unexpected sweet addition that will make your sandwich feel even more gourmet. If you want to add a crunchy twist to your sandwich, throw in some crushed-up hazelnuts or another nut of your choice for an even more layered texture.