The Cheese You Should Be Adding To Every Nutella Sandwich

Adding cheese to a Nutella sandwich probably isn't a natural instinct, but this unlikely pairing has the potential to be more delicious than you may think. The sweet and savory combo is one worth attention — and not in a negative sense. It might seem wrong, but even Italians enjoy the classic hazelnut spread on sandwiches with gorgonzola for an afternoon snack. Gorgonzola adds an intense earthiness to chocolate, and while it's certainly worth a try, we prefer a more subtle pairing. If you're looking for an easy way to dip your toes into the world of cheese and Nutella, give cream cheese a go. Add it to a toasted Nutella sandwich, or try it at room temperature like you would a PB&J. Either way, this combo is guaranteed to add a burst of tangy sweetness to your day.

Cream cheese is simply cream with added lactic acid bacteria, which gives it its signature, but not overwhelming, tanginess. If you're sick of smearing it on bagels, this is a fun and creative way to use cream cheese to change up your routine. It's no stranger to being paired with sweets, anyway (see: cheesecake). Nutella is, of course, super chocolatey, but it's also got a nice nuttiness to it, given the fact that it's a hazelnut spread. The two flavors complement each other quite well, and their soft, meltable consistencies aid in creating a delightfully gooey sandwich.