For Sweet And Creamy Pumpkin Butter, There's One Variety That Works Best
Sweet, spreadable, and saffron-colored, pumpkin butter is the flavor of fall. There's also something hugely comforting about lovingly stirring a batch of this homemade puree at the stove as the aroma from the warming spices fills every corner of the kitchen. As you'd suspect, the most important ingredient in making the ultimate sweet-and-creamy pumpkin butter is the pumpkin. We got the lowdown on the best seasonal squash to select for the job from expert Jessie-Sierra Ross, the cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." According to the former ballerina, the winning variety has to be the sugar pie pumpkin.
"Pumpkin butter is such a special seasonal treat, and even better when it's homemade!" Jessie-Sierra explained. "Sweeter tasting varieties of pumpkins, like the Sugar Pie Pumpkin, are my favorite for this sort of recipe. The pumpkin flesh is sweet, and after it's been cooked it becomes super easy to blend until creamy. Add some maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a dash of clove for an amazing batch of homemade pumpkin flavor." Sugar pie pumpkins have a naturally sweet flavor and orange flesh that's dense and smooth. Once cooked, their insides are less fibrous than larger varieties and they have a drier consistency, making them perfect for pumpkin butter. While you could use larger pumpkins that have more of a watery texture, you'll need to spend longer reducing your spiced mixture down until it reaches that characteristically rich consistency.
What are sugar pie pumpkins?
The benefit of using smaller-sized sugar pie pumpkins is that they're easier to halve and deseed than larger varieties. Plus, they roast faster and are ideal for making smaller batches of pumpkin butter or other popular pumpkin recipes. While you could use a can of 100% pumpkin puree, you cannot always be confident of its provenance, nor control its texture. Making your own puree means you can bake your pumpkin until it reaches the perfect, fork-tender sweet spot, resulting in a final product that's ultra-smooth and creamy. Then you can use a dollop of your pumpkin butter to make a pumpkin spice latte or simply spread it on toast.
Another tip for making the best pumpkin butter is to keep the heat on a steady medium while it cooks down with your spices. This prevents the sugar in the recipe from burning and eliminates the risk of the pumpkin flesh over-caramelizing. When storing your homemade pumpkin butter, decant it into well-sterilized vessels, like these 8-ounce glass canning jars, to eliminate any bacteria that could cause it to spoil faster. Simply place your washed jars in a preheated oven for 10-15 minutes until the moisture on the surface evaporates and meanwhile simmer the lids in boiling water. Once cooled, you can safely pour your pumpkin butter into the clean jars for later.