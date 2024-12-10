For Sweet And Creamy Pumpkin Butter, There's One Variety That Works Best

Sweet, spreadable, and saffron-colored, pumpkin butter is the flavor of fall. There's also something hugely comforting about lovingly stirring a batch of this homemade puree at the stove as the aroma from the warming spices fills every corner of the kitchen. As you'd suspect, the most important ingredient in making the ultimate sweet-and-creamy pumpkin butter is the pumpkin. We got the lowdown on the best seasonal squash to select for the job from expert Jessie-Sierra Ross, the cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." According to the former ballerina, the winning variety has to be the sugar pie pumpkin.

"Pumpkin butter is such a special seasonal treat, and even better when it's homemade!" Jessie-Sierra explained. "Sweeter tasting varieties of pumpkins, like the Sugar Pie Pumpkin, are my favorite for this sort of recipe. The pumpkin flesh is sweet, and after it's been cooked it becomes super easy to blend until creamy. Add some maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a dash of clove for an amazing batch of homemade pumpkin flavor." Sugar pie pumpkins have a naturally sweet flavor and orange flesh that's dense and smooth. Once cooked, their insides are less fibrous than larger varieties and they have a drier consistency, making them perfect for pumpkin butter. While you could use larger pumpkins that have more of a watery texture, you'll need to spend longer reducing your spiced mixture down until it reaches that characteristically rich consistency.

