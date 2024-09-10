The Secret Ingredient For Rich And Creamy Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs can be whipped up in a simple manner or elevated with additional ingredients to turn them rich and creamy. There are many tips to make the fluffiest scrambled eggs (like swapping milk for butter). But no matter if you like milk, heavy cream, sharp cheddar cheese, or cream cheese in your morning eggs, there's another unlikely secret ingredient that will achieve that flavor and texture: sour cream.
"Sour cream adds creaminess and some tang to your scrambled eggs," says Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board. "The fat in the sour cream helps create a softer texture for your eggs, while its acidity can also slightly break down the egg proteins, resulting in a more tender scramble." Sure, there's a culinary explanation as to why sour cream enhances the textural element of scrambled eggs, according to Serrano-Bahri, and the ingredient adds a boost in flavor. A dollop of sour cream should induce layers of mildly tangy, sour, and sweet flavors to the eggs.
How to add sour cream to scrambled eggs
Now that you know why sour cream enhances the flavor and texture of scrambled eggs, it's time to learn how to pull it off. "I recommend adding a splash of sour cream, around a tablespoon per two eggs, and whisk until smooth for a tender and creamy scramble," Nelson Serrano-Bahri. says "I also love using crème fraîche, which is a French sour cream. It makes the eggs extra creamy and rich." You can even make homemade crème fraîche to really amp up breakfast to impress your taste buds. Keep in mind that crème fraîche contains more fat and has a thicker consistency.
Ready to try it? Begin with your go-to recipe for soft and fluffy scrambled eggs. To follow Serrano-Bahri's guidance, add about 2 tablespoons of sour cream or crème fraîche to the mixture. But why stop here? The eggs will be decadent on their own, but there are many ways to remix scrambled eggs, too. So, add the sour cream eggs to your next grilled cheese or make a scramble with ingredients like peppers, onions, potatoes, or sausage.