The Secret Ingredient For Rich And Creamy Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs can be whipped up in a simple manner or elevated with additional ingredients to turn them rich and creamy. There are many tips to make the fluffiest scrambled eggs (like swapping milk for butter). But no matter if you like milk, heavy cream, sharp cheddar cheese, or cream cheese in your morning eggs, there's another unlikely secret ingredient that will achieve that flavor and texture: sour cream.

"Sour cream adds creaminess and some tang to your scrambled eggs," says Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board. "The fat in the sour cream helps create a softer texture for your eggs, while its acidity can also slightly break down the egg proteins, resulting in a more tender scramble." Sure, there's a culinary explanation as to why sour cream enhances the textural element of scrambled eggs, according to Serrano-Bahri, and the ingredient adds a boost in flavor. A dollop of sour cream should induce layers of mildly tangy, sour, and sweet flavors to the eggs.