Give Your Cheese Dip A Vinegary Kick Using Diced Dill Pickles

Whether it's football Sunday or a backyard barbecue, cheese dip is the appetizer that never disappoints. Not only is it a crave-worthy crowd-pleaser, but there are so many different ways you can make it that you'll be able to appeal to almost anyone's tastebuds. If you (or your guests) are a fan of vinegary, tangy flavors, it's incredibly easy to insert these elements into your cheesy appetizer. All you need to do is add diced dill pickles.

Amidst rich, melted fromage, chopped pickles bring the perfect zing of sourness that will have you reaching for chip after chip. They'll also add a textural boost because you'll get crunchy bites of the briny cucumbers amidst all that gooey dip. And due to the inclusion of dill, you'll even taste subtle notes of earthiness and grassiness. While this combination may seem like a novelty, you've undoubtedly seen these ingredients meshed together before — perhaps on a cheeseburger, or when baking pickle chips with cheese. It makes for a satisfying flavor bomb in both of these dishes and will be in a cheesy dip too.