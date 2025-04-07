What Makes Trader Joe's High-Protein Tofu The Best, According To Our Taste Test

Tofu is one of the most well-known and widely used meat replacements. With its high protein content, crumbly texture, and mild flavor, it's ideal for using in place of ground meats in all types of recipes. It can also be fried until pleasantly crispy, cubed and tossed into stews and soups for a vegetarian protein boost, or sliced and used in sandwiches. When it comes to tofu, though, not all options at the grocery store are made equal; there's firm, extra-firm, silken, and other varieties. We tasted and ranked 12 store-bought tofu brands and determined that Trader Joe's High Protein Super Firm Organic Tofu makes for the best outcome of all your meatless meals.

Though you will typically see packs of tofu labeled "extra-firm," this "super firm" is one step above even that. It really is firm; it's packed tightly in just enough water to keep it from drying out but does not require much additional pressing or drying before use. Thanks to the minimal amount of water, our taste tester notes that this textured tofu is easy to crisp up, which is often a struggle with other brands. Whereas many tofu brands will crumble or break apart when you stir cubes of it into a dish, TJ's offering holds its shape no matter how it's being cooked. Customers have raved about it online and suggested air frying, baking, crumbling, or even tossing it on the grill.