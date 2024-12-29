The Type Of Tofu You Should Be Baking Every Time
Tofu doesn't need to be a divisive dish among the hungry diners sitting around your kitchen table. With the right preparation, you can serve a texturally satisfying meal that will sway even the most committed carnivorous family members. Whether you're setting out to make a sheet pan tofu recipe or baked General Tso's tofu, reaching for super-firm tofu can help you make recipes that will make even skeptics fall in love with tofu.
Though you may be tempted to pick up a silken or soft tofu package from the store, pay attention to labels as you start placing products into your shopping cart. Firm and extra-firm tofu can offer the sturdy base you need to slice the product neatly into slices and cubes. Though these denser pieces may not sponge up your marinade quite like a less-hardy tofu brick, you can easily pan-bake, grill, or braise these solid pieces into what could be mistaken as pieces of an animal-based product.
Power up with firmer products
Preparing bricks of tofu is key to pulling satisfyingly crispy morsels out of the oven or air fryer. If you are hoping to soak the tofu into a bowl of tenderizing marinade, you may want to opt for a firm or medium kind of tofu so that each cube soaks up the flavors of the seasonings. The firmest tofu products have all of the water drained out of them and won't be as receptive to bathing in a bath made of spices and flavored oil.
Keep in mind that super firm tofu will be a bit pricier compared to other varieties, but since all of the water has been drained out of the block, your baking tasks will be that much easier to approach. With firm tofu at the ready, you'll be on your way to pulling a filling dish that is neither soggy, soft, nor disappointing out of your oven, and you can serve your culinary creations with pride knowing that it won't take much convincing for dinner guests to take a liking to this vegetarian-friendly baked recipe.