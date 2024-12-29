The Type Of Tofu You Should Be Baking Every Time

Tofu doesn't need to be a divisive dish among the hungry diners sitting around your kitchen table. With the right preparation, you can serve a texturally satisfying meal that will sway even the most committed carnivorous family members. Whether you're setting out to make a sheet pan tofu recipe or baked General Tso's tofu, reaching for super-firm tofu can help you make recipes that will make even skeptics fall in love with tofu.

Advertisement

Though you may be tempted to pick up a silken or soft tofu package from the store, pay attention to labels as you start placing products into your shopping cart. Firm and extra-firm tofu can offer the sturdy base you need to slice the product neatly into slices and cubes. Though these denser pieces may not sponge up your marinade quite like a less-hardy tofu brick, you can easily pan-bake, grill, or braise these solid pieces into what could be mistaken as pieces of an animal-based product.