The Absolute Best Tofu For Grilling
Tofu can be intimidating if you've never cooked with it before, but it doesn't have to be stressful. The plant-based protein offers so much in terms of texture and flavor combinations that it would be silly to avoid it altogether. When you're ready to venture into the world of tofu, your first step will be choosing a recipe so that you know just what type of tofu to buy. One of our favorite ways to prepare tofu is by grilling it so that it develops a nice char that helps draw out the flavors of your marinade. However, when grilling tofu, you can't just pick a random pack off the shelf. Priyanka Naik, chef, author, and host of "Make It Vegan" recommends grilling with extra-firm tofu sold in vacuum sealed packs for a few essential reasons.
"This means less water in the package, easier to press, and longer lasting in the fridge," Naik said. These are non-negotiable traits that your grilling tofu should have, and extra-firm tofu possesses each one, making it the best choice. The minimal water content of extra-firm tofu also means that it is less prone to sticking, whether you're pan-frying it or throwing it onto the grill. Pressing tofu is an essential part of the tofu-cooking process, and extra-firm tofu's water content isn't nearly as high as that of silken tofu — which has the highest water content — making it much easier and quicker to press. This ultimately has a positive effect on how your grilled tofu feels and tastes, because for a nice, firm texture, you need to make sure all of the water has been drained.
Does extra-firm tofu absorb flavor well?
Beyond extra-firm tofu's obvious benefits, it's important to consider whether or not it absorbs flavor well. After all, part of the grilling process involves spicing up the tofu to give it the very best taste. Because extra-firm tofu is, well, extra-firm, it can be a little bit difficult to infuse with flavor, particularly if you're preparing a quick rub or a marinade for it. This doesn't mean you shouldn't use extra-firm tofu, though.
As per Naik's suggestion, extra-firm tofu's texture is ideal for throwing onto the grill. If you go for a firm tofu, you may find that it falls apart and doesn't hold its shape as well, and if you go for a super-firm tofu, you'll find it even more difficult to infuse flavors. The key is finding the perfect balance between texture and flavor. To do this, we recommend tossing your tofu in a marinade ahead of time so that it has the chance to absorb all those delicious spices and seasonings you're marinating it with. Let it sit in the marinade for up to two days and then, when it's all ready to go, fire up the grill, and prepare to discover your new favorite food.