The Absolute Best Tofu For Grilling

Tofu can be intimidating if you've never cooked with it before, but it doesn't have to be stressful. The plant-based protein offers so much in terms of texture and flavor combinations that it would be silly to avoid it altogether. When you're ready to venture into the world of tofu, your first step will be choosing a recipe so that you know just what type of tofu to buy. One of our favorite ways to prepare tofu is by grilling it so that it develops a nice char that helps draw out the flavors of your marinade. However, when grilling tofu, you can't just pick a random pack off the shelf. Priyanka Naik, chef, author, and host of "Make It Vegan" recommends grilling with extra-firm tofu sold in vacuum sealed packs for a few essential reasons.

"This means less water in the package, easier to press, and longer lasting in the fridge," Naik said. These are non-negotiable traits that your grilling tofu should have, and extra-firm tofu possesses each one, making it the best choice. The minimal water content of extra-firm tofu also means that it is less prone to sticking, whether you're pan-frying it or throwing it onto the grill. Pressing tofu is an essential part of the tofu-cooking process, and extra-firm tofu's water content isn't nearly as high as that of silken tofu — which has the highest water content — making it much easier and quicker to press. This ultimately has a positive effect on how your grilled tofu feels and tastes, because for a nice, firm texture, you need to make sure all of the water has been drained.

