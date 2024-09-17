11 Ways To Spice Up Your Tofu (Literally)

Whether tofu is your number one source of protein or you're trying to incorporate more plant foods into your diet, its versatility is one of its finest qualities. Left unseasoned and cooked simply, tofu doesn't really taste like much at all. However, a quick marinade, a savory sauce, or a flavorful cooking method instantly take it up a level on the flavor spectrum. If you can handle the heat, infusing your tofu dishes with a kick of spice is a delicious way to serve the soy-based ingredient.

Thanks to its ability to adapt to a wide range of flavor profiles and cooking styles, tofu is an excellent candidate for most cuisines. Replace the meat in your favorite curry, stir-fry, or grilled dish and more, and you'll be pleasantly surprised. With its remarkable capacity to absorb flavor, tofu will take on all the delicious seasonings you're craving. We've assembled a selection of ideas with the help of chefs and recipe creators to spice up your next tofu dish (literally) so you can add a kick to this tasty protein.