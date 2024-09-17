11 Ways To Spice Up Your Tofu (Literally)
Whether tofu is your number one source of protein or you're trying to incorporate more plant foods into your diet, its versatility is one of its finest qualities. Left unseasoned and cooked simply, tofu doesn't really taste like much at all. However, a quick marinade, a savory sauce, or a flavorful cooking method instantly take it up a level on the flavor spectrum. If you can handle the heat, infusing your tofu dishes with a kick of spice is a delicious way to serve the soy-based ingredient.
Thanks to its ability to adapt to a wide range of flavor profiles and cooking styles, tofu is an excellent candidate for most cuisines. Replace the meat in your favorite curry, stir-fry, or grilled dish and more, and you'll be pleasantly surprised. With its remarkable capacity to absorb flavor, tofu will take on all the delicious seasonings you're craving. We've assembled a selection of ideas with the help of chefs and recipe creators to spice up your next tofu dish (literally) so you can add a kick to this tasty protein.
1. Serve with a gochujang sauce
Tofu is relatively common in Korean cuisine, and its symbolism demonstrates how culture and food are intertwined in unique and novel ways. In Korea, tofu is seen as a symbol of purity and innocence, thanks to its pristine white color. As such, it's given to people when they come out of jail to avoid becoming repeat offenders. Symbolism aside, many Korean recipes incorporate both soft and firm tofu into dishes.
Gochujang, a fermented red chili and soybean paste that's fundamental in Korean cuisine, pairs delightfully with the soy based protein. Unlike some sauces which are best used as a marinade, gochujang is great for adding right before serving. The sauce's consistency is slightly sticky, so it's nice to simmer it with other ingredients like garlic, tomato paste, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, and rice vinegar for a smoother result.
Once you finish cooking cubed tofu, ideally in an air fryer for an extra crispy texture, toss it with the gochujang sauce to coat or serve it on the side as a dipping sauce. Serve it with steamed white rice to contrast the crispy exterior and tender interior of the tofu.
2. Make a spicy Korean tofu stew
Another popular Korean dish that incorporates tofu is kimchi sundubu jjigae, aka Korean tofu stew. This hearty bowl features kimchi, a powerhouse staple ingredient in Korean cuisine, made by fermenting cabbage. It's the primary ingredient of the soup, and along with the juice it sits in, it brings bold and spicy flavors with minimal effort. You can make your own using a variety of cabbages or crunchy vegetables, or just pick up a ready-made fermented kimchi from a Korean grocery store or most supermarkets.
Other ingredients like chilis and mushrooms make up the bulk of the stew, along with tofu, of course. This soup works well with soft tofu, which has a melt-in-your-mouth consistency that makes every spoonful smooth and rich. Although the tofu doesn't take on a ton of flavor since it is not marinated, as it sits in the kimchi soup it picks up a nice dose of heat and spicy notes. This dish comes together really quickly too, as once the broth is prepared you can simply toss in the soft tofu, mushrooms, and any garnishes like scallions to complete the dish.
3. Add it to an Indian curry
Although tofu has not been a staple of the Indian diet traditionally, it's increasingly becoming a popular component. Indian cuisine features a lot of vegetarian dishes that often include paneer cheese or legumes, and tofu makes an excellent substitute. Thanks to its neutral taste and versatility, it can easily fit into the wide variety of Indian curry styles.
There are several ways to incorporate tofu into a spicy curry sauce. You could simmer it along with the sauce to absorb the flavors. If it will be cooking for a while, it's a good idea to use extra firm or firm tofu so that it doesn't disintegrate. Or, you could boil sliced tofu for a couple of minutes or marinate it with spices and pan fry it. Then, simply add it to the curry sauce once it finishes simmering.
Curries featuring ingredients like tomatoes or coconut milk make a great pairing with tofu, as do those prepared with ground cashews or other nuts — and don't forget the chilis! Or, swap the paneer in a classic palak paneer recipe with tofu, and serve up a vibrant green spinach dish with cubed tofu for a visually similar yet distinct take. Vegetables like peas, cauliflower, and potatoes all pair well with a tofu curry, and you'll want to serve it with basmati rice to soak up the flavor-packed sauce.
4. Season your stir-fry with chili garlic sauce
Stir frying tofu is a great option since the protein doesn't actually need to be cooked to be consumed. Just cook it long enough to give it a nice browning and a crispy texture, but there's no need to wait for it to cook through and risk drying out. Rena Awada, Owner and Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals LLC, is a big fan of stir-frying tofu. "It's super simple to make! I start by pressing the tofu to remove any extra moisture, then I cut it into cubes," she instructs. To make sure your tofu stays nice and crispy when you cook it, coat it with a dusting of cornstarch first, and match the stir-fry flavors by sautéing it in sesame oil.
Then, toss the cubed tofu with a sweet chili garlic sauce, made by combining soy sauce, ketchup, rice vinegar, garlic, brown sugar, and sesame oil. You can skip the sweet notes and add more chilis if you want to amplify the heat. Paired with garlic, which infuses plenty of savory notes and a hint of sweetness, the result is deliciously balanced. Alternatively, keep it extra simple by tossing the crispy tofu with a store-bought chili garlic sauce. Pair the saucy stir-fried tofu with sautéed veggies and steamed rice for an easy weeknight dinner.
5. Make blackened tofu with a spicy Cajun mix
Using a spice rub to infuse proteins with flavor is a great way to pack in bold aromas with ease. Cajun cuisine often features blackened fish, shrimp, chicken, and the like, and it's a great way to treat tofu as well. Once again, you'll want to choose firm or extra firm tofu, which stand up better to sautéing with a spice coating. To infuse tofu with spices, it's important to first drain it of excess moisture. The easiest way is to use a tofu press, but you can just place something heavy like a cast iron pan on top to let some of the water from the tofu drain onto a kitchen towel.
Make a spice blend with classic Cajun ingredients like paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, oregano, and cayenne pepper. Double down on the cayenne if you're looking for extra heat. Then, carefully press slabs of tofu into the spice mixture to evenly coat the exterior and sauté in an oiled pan to seal in the spice coating. As Jessica Randhawa, the head chef, recipe creator, photographer, and writer behind The Forked Spoon recommends, "pan-frying to achieve a crispy, flavorful crust." Serve the spicy Cajun tofu with sautéed bell peppers, onions, and potatoes or rice for a well-rounded meal highlighting Southern flavors.
6. Marinate it with jerk spice
Jerk spice is a delicious blend that can be used for a wide range of proteins, notably chicken. Jerk is also a cooking method that entails marinating meat or vegetables in a spice mixture and grilling them at low heat over a wood fire or grill. As Jessica Randhawa comments, "Marinating tofu is a game changer." Indeed, due to its neutral taste it soaks up plenty of flavor from sauces and spice mixtures. Jerk-marinated grilled tofu is an easy way to pack in the flavor with minimal effort.
Aside from the bold seasoning that includes allspice, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and thyme, jerk marinade incorporates blended ingredients like onions, Scotch Bonnet chili peppers, garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, olive oil, citrus juice, and sugar. Scotch Bonnet chili peppers are quite spicy and similar in heat to habaneros, with a pleasant sweet and fruity taste that pairs well with the aromatics in the marinade.
You can marinate the tofu briefly, but for best results refrigerate it for at least two hours so it has time to properly absorb the flavors of the components. Then, cook the marinated tofu slabs on a grill on medium low heat for about 15 minutes to create a nice browning and seal in all the juices from the marinade. Jerk chicken is commonly served with side dishes like rice beans and plantains, which all make excellent accompaniments for your jerk tofu, as well.
7. Mix it into a hot Thai soup
Thai cuisine is known for bringing the heat, and the wide selection of regional dishes makes it easy to incorporate tofu. Thai curries typically come in red, yellow, or green styles depending on the main ingredients, which include chilis, fresh herbs, and aromatics. Other savory options like a classic tom yum soup infuse heat with a combination of fresh Thai chili peppers and Thai chili paste, aka nam prik pao. This flavor-packed condiment includes chilis, garlic, tamarind, dried shrimp paste, brown sugar, and more.
Tom yum soup is enhanced with coconut milk, which adds a bit of sweetness and creaminess to temper the heat — but there's no missing the fire. Additionally, tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, and protein bulk it up. Finally, simmer cubes of extra firm tofu for 10 minutes or so to infuse the soy protein with the fiery kick of Thai chilis. Seasoned with fresh cilantro and scallions, this vibrant Thai dish is a delicious reason to pair tofu with red chilis.
8. Infuse it with Nashville heat
Don't think of tofu as a tricky protein to season; just let yourself be inspired by your favorite flavors and texture. Nashville hot chicken is a poultry icon, but there's no reason you can't give your tofu the same treatment. Stick to extra-firm tofu varieties for this preparation, and you're well on your way to crispy, spicy bliss. For maximum crunch, you'll want to properly drain excess moisture from the tofu before marinating it with pickle juice, liquid smoke, and a tantalizing Nashville hot seasoning blend, combining brown sugar, cayenne, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and salt.
To mimic Nashville hot chicken, you'll want to give the tofu slabs a battering treatment before frying them in hot oil. Serve the fried tofu on white bread with sliced pickles to complete the look. That said, the seasoning blend can also be used as a marinade prior to grilling or baking tofu. For maximum heat, stir a bit of the spice mixture with oil and drizzle it over your crispy Nashville hot tofu.
9. Keep it simple with sriracha
For many spice lovers, sriracha is the go-to condiment no matter what you're cooking. Drizzled over scrambled eggs, avocado toast, stir-fried tofu, or roasted broccoli, it features a delightful balance that enhances plenty of dishes. Made with red chilis, garlic, sugar, salt, and vinegar, it infuses food with heat while being a tasty complement to many ingredients.
There are plenty of ways to pair tofu with sriracha, and the easiest is to simply use it as a dip for pan-fried tofu. Alternatively, Jessica Randhawa suggests, "For those who enjoy a bit of heat, adding sriracha or chili flakes into the marinade can really make the flavors pop."
You could also bake or pan-fry the tofu, then finish by simmering it in a sriracha-based sauce. Our fiery sriracha tofu recipe consists of tofu pieces coated in a rich sauce made with soy sauce, sriracha, sesame oil, crushed garlic, coconut sugar, and a bit of cornstarch to thicken. Serve it with steamed white rice for an equilibrium between the spicy tofu and plain starch.
10. Bring on the Sichuan peppercorns
There are many qualities of spice, and Sichuan peppercorns are the palate-vibrating ingredient your dish needs. Harvested from the dried husk of a fruit, it's a component in Sichuan cuisine, and an excellent way to spice up your tofu. The quality of heat is quite distinct from a chili pepper, and features a telltale tingle on your lips that amplifies into a buzzy numbing sensation. There's no mistaking the presence of Sichuan peppercorns in a bite.
Pair this electric ingredient with tofu in a classic kung pao tofu recipe. First brown tofu cubes in a pan with oil, then separately sauté Sichuan peppercorns, garlic, ginger, and chilis. Add a blend of soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and rice vinegar, along with roasted peanuts and scallions. Once the sauce is nicely aromatic and thick, toss the tofu to coat. Feel free to sauté greens or crunchy vegetables on the side and pair it all together with steamed rice to temper the heat.
11. Roast it with wasabi
For the kind of kick you'll feel in your sinuses, wasabi is the answer. Although chances are you may not be getting true wasabi at the grocery store, the imitation stuff packs a punch. Although it's most commonly served in sushi restaurants, there are plenty of ways to incorporate wasabi into your home cooking. If you're unsure where to start, get inspired with a sushi bowl recipe, swapping in roasted tofu instead of fish.
To ensure the tofu soaks up plenty of flavor, first drain off any excess water. Then, marinate it in a blend of powdered wasabi, oil, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, and ginger for at least 15 minutes. Roast it on a sheet pan in the oven for another 15 minutes or so and then assemble the sushi-inspired bowl. You'll want to include typical sushi components like steamed rice, nori sheets, pickled vegetables, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds to finish it off.