The Key For Making Wonton Noodle Soup That's Not A Mushy Mess

Chewy noodles and savory wontons in a steamy broth makes for one of the best end-of-day, ultra comforting pick-me-ups. The combination is absolute perfection — unless the wontons and noodles turn soggy in the broth. The carbs should be bouncy and slightly firm, instead of overly soft. To prevent mushy wontons and noodles, the key is to cook them separately from the broth.

Having the peppery broth infuse the wontons and noodles as they simmer together may seem like the best way to get flavorful soup, but doing so is one of the worst things you could do for their texture. The best broth is deeply savory, and it takes a bit of time for all the aromatic and dry seasonings to fully release their flavors into the liquid. Cooking time for the broth could take 10 minutes, whereas the noodles and wontons only need to simmer for less than four. Most importantly, you'll need to maintain the clear, thin-textured broth for which wonton soup is known. The noodles and wontons contain starch, which can float off into the broth and make it thicken up too much.

Instead, boil the noodles and wontons separately in water for a few minutes just as the broth is finishing up. Without their presence in the broth, you'll easily be able to fish out any aromatics and blanch some bok choy or broccoli before adding it into your bowl. First, pour the drained noodles and wontons into the bowl, and then ladle the hot broth over them.