This 3-Ingredient Potato Sausage Soup Is Hearty And Comforting
There is nothing more ubiquitously comforting than a warm bowl of soup. Soup is found in nearly every cuisine, with the recipe formula essentially being an ever-changing combination of hot broth and vegetables. While thousands of soups exist (even for soups for breakfast), some of the very best are also the simplest, consisting of just a few ingredients melded together with heat and time. You can even make a delicious, cozy, creamy soup with just three ingredients, with no compromise to the flavor or quality — it just takes a few clever tricks and the right ingredients.
This simple three-ingredient potato and sausage soup recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is a great example of how the simplest soups can be the most comforting. The recipe first calls for browning spicy andouille sausage in a pot, leaving behind the rich flavor for diced potatoes to absorb. Once the potatoes are boiled and softened, they are blended until creamy, then combined with cream for a smooth, rich, and flavorful potato soup. The sausage is added back in for a soup that is filling on its own or a useful base for adding toppings like chives, scallions, bacon, or cheese. With just three ingredients and a few pantry staples, this recipe is a perfect go-to on nights that call for comfort on a dime.
Gather the 3 ingredients for potato and sausage soup
The only ingredients you need for this recipe are andouille sausage, russet potatoes, and heavy whipping cream. You will also need a few pantry staples for flavor — oil, salt, and pepper — as well as water for boiling the potatoes.
Step 1: Heat oil in a pot
Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.
Step 2: Brown the sausage
Add the sausage slices and cook until deeply browned, about 8-10 minutes.
Step 3: Remove sausage from the pot
Remove the sausage slices from the pot using a slotted spoon or spatula.
Step 4: Cook the potatoes in sausage drippings
Add the Russet potatoes and cook in the sausage grease for 1 minute.
Step 5: Boil potatoes
Add water to cover 1 inch above the potatoes and bring to a boil, then lower heat to a simmer. Simmer until potatoes are soft, about 20 minutes.
Step 6: Blend the potatoes
Remove from the heat. Using an immersion blender, blend the soup until creamy, leaving some pieces of potato whole as desired.
Step 7: Stir in the cream, seasonings, and sausage
Stir the cream into the pot, then add the salt, pepper, and sausage back to the pot and stir.
Step 8: Serve the soup
Serve the soup with desired toppings.
Simple 3-Ingredient Potato and Sausage Soup Recipe
No need to overcomplicate things - with just 3 ingredients, you can make ultra-rich, comforting, and hearty potato sausage soup thanks to this recipe.
Ingredients
- 12 ounces Andouille sausage, sliced
- 3 large Russet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
Optional Ingredients
- Chives, for topping
Directions
- Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.
- Add the sausage slices and cook until deeply browned, about 8-10 minutes.
- Remove the sausage slices from the pot using a slotted spoon or spatula.
- Add the Russet potatoes and cook in the sausage grease for 1 minute.
- Add water to cover 1 inch above the potatoes and bring to a boil, then lower heat to a simmer. Simmer until potatoes are soft, about 20 minutes.
- Remove from the heat. Using an immersion blender, blend the soup until creamy, leaving some pieces of potato whole as desired.
- Stir the cream into the pot, then add the salt, pepper, and sausage back to the pot and stir.
- Serve the soup with desired toppings.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|694
|Total Fat
|46.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|22.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|116.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|54.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|3.5 g
|Sodium
|980.6 mg
|Protein
|17.9 g
What ingredients can I add to potato soup?
Though this quick and easy soup is made with just three ingredients and a few pantry staples, you can deepen the flavor with a few additions. Namely, you can add aromatics like onion and garlic after removing the andouille sausage from the pot, which can then be boiled and blended with the potato for a more flavorful soup. You can also add ingredients after blending, like kale, spinach, or peas, to give the soup more texture. Most simply, you can add herbs like rosemary or thyme to give the soup a more herbal flavor.
Making the recipe as-is can also provide a great base for toppings, which can be prepared while the soup is simmering. You can add chopped chives, parsley, or scallions, as well as shredded cheese like cheddar, Monterey Jack, or pepper Jack. You can also add cooked bacon bits for a smokey flavor, or a dollop of sour cream for something more tangy. If you like crunch with your soup, try something totally different by making homemade croutons, which can be toasted while the soup is boiling.
Can I make potato soup meatless?
The andouille sausage not only adds a certain heartiness to this soup recipe, but it also provides quite a bit of flavor — the drippings and browned bits from cooking the andouille in the pot are absorbed by the potatoes and flavor the soup with a rich, mildly spicy taste. Without the andouille, achieving a similar flavor is possible by using other types of sausages like kielbasa, Italian sausage, or even chorizo. Getting that same flavor is harder without meat at all, but there are a few ways to add it without the pork.
First, you can use aromatics like diced onion and minced garlic, cook until very soft, then boil and blend with the potatoes. To add rich flavor, cook the onions in butter, then add a cheese like Parmesan, smoked cheddar, or Gouda after blending the potatoes. If you are missing the protein that sausage provides, add in a can of drained white beans — you can either blend them with the potatoes for a creamy soup, or keep them whole for a little more texture.