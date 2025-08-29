This 3-Ingredient Potato Sausage Soup Is Hearty And Comforting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is nothing more ubiquitously comforting than a warm bowl of soup. Soup is found in nearly every cuisine, with the recipe formula essentially being an ever-changing combination of hot broth and vegetables. While thousands of soups exist (even for soups for breakfast), some of the very best are also the simplest, consisting of just a few ingredients melded together with heat and time. You can even make a delicious, cozy, creamy soup with just three ingredients, with no compromise to the flavor or quality — it just takes a few clever tricks and the right ingredients.

This simple three-ingredient potato and sausage soup recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is a great example of how the simplest soups can be the most comforting. The recipe first calls for browning spicy andouille sausage in a pot, leaving behind the rich flavor for diced potatoes to absorb. Once the potatoes are boiled and softened, they are blended until creamy, then combined with cream for a smooth, rich, and flavorful potato soup. The sausage is added back in for a soup that is filling on its own or a useful base for adding toppings like chives, scallions, bacon, or cheese. With just three ingredients and a few pantry staples, this recipe is a perfect go-to on nights that call for comfort on a dime.