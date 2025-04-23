We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the mood for something vibrant and green, and a salad just isn't going to cut it, try this triple spinach soup recipe. It's cozy yet light, and it's packed with spinach three different ways. The first layer is a blended combination of spinach and Yukon gold potatoes to provide a silky-smooth base. For added texture, the second layer consists of wilted spinach, and a bright and lemony spinach pesto acts as the third layer for the ultimate fresh finish. This is one of those soups that can be enjoyed year-round, and is a great way to pack in the veggies on a weekday or wow your guests with on a weekend.

"I love using spinach because it is nutrient dense, and you can use a large amount that shrinks down to a reasonable serving size," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "This is a great make ahead soup because it will keep well for up to a week if kept in an airtight container in the fridge."